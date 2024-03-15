PlayStation Store Launches Two Major Sales with Deals on PS5 Games

The PlayStation Store has just kicked off two major sales events, offering significant discounts on a variety of PS5 games. From epic adventures to thrilling action-packed titles, gamers are in for a treat with deals starting as low as $4. Whether you’re looking to expand your collection or dive into a new gaming experience, these sales have something for every type of gamer.

Key Highlights:

The Mega March promotion and the Spring Sale are currently live on the PlayStation Store.

Featured games include popular titles like “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle,” and “Cult of the Lamb.”

Discounts on a wide range of PlayStation games, including “Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition” and “Gran Turismo® 7.”

Offers available for a limited time, providing gamers the opportunity to snag their favorite titles at reduced prices.

Mega March Promotion: A Gamer’s Paradise

The Mega March promotion is a treasure trove of deals, featuring a diverse selection of games. Highlights include classics and new hits alike, such as “Conan Exiles” with its various DLC packs, “Crash Bandicoot” bundles, and critically acclaimed titles like “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Crysis Remastered Trilogy.” Whether you’re into survival adventures, racing, or immersive RPGs, the Mega March promotion caters to all tastes and preferences​​.

Spring Sale: Refresh Your Library

Not to be outdone, the Spring Sale brings its own array of must-have deals. This sale includes fan favorites like “DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT,” “Demon’s Souls,” and “DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition.” Additionally, gamers can find bundles and deluxe editions at discounted rates, providing the perfect opportunity to jump into new worlds or continue beloved adventures with additional content​​.

Recommendations: 21 Must-Play Deals

Among the extensive list of discounted titles, here are 21 deals that stand out for their quality, gameplay, and value:

“Cyberpunk 2077” – A sprawling open-world RPG set in a vibrant and detailed dystopian future. “Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle” – Four iconic games remastered for the modern age. “Cult of the Lamb” – Lead your own cult in a charmingly dark, rogue-like adventure. “Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition” – Navigate a brutal, post-apocalyptic world filled with tough decisions. “Gran Turismo® 7” – The real driving simulator returns, more immersive than ever. “DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT” – Experience an expanded version of Hideo Kojima’s unique, genre-defying adventure. “Demon’s Souls” – A beautiful remake of the classic that defined a genre. “DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition” – Rip and tear through the armies of Hell with this action-packed shooter. “Conan Exiles” – Survive, build, and dominate your enemies in this brutal sandbox. “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” – Relive the classic adventures of Crash Bandicoot with updated graphics. “Crysis Remastered Trilogy” – Experience the groundbreaking FPS series, enhanced for a new generation. “Dakar Desert Rally” – The ultimate off-road simulation experience. “DayZ” – Survive in a harsh post-apocalyptic world where every decision matters. “Dead by Daylight” – Test your will to survive in this multiplayer horror game. “Dead Space” – Explore the chilling depths of space in this iconic horror title. “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles” – Step into the shoes of Tanjiro Kamado and fight to protect humanity. “Destiny 2: Beyond Light” – Discover the mysteries of the ice-covered moon of Europa. “DIRT 5” – Get dirty with this off-road racing experience. “Disgaea 6 Complete” – Dive into a deep and humorous strategy RPG. “Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition” – A critically acclaimed RPG that offers unparalleled freedom. “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” – Relive the story of Goku in this action-packed RPG.

These sales represent a fantastic opportunity for gamers to dive into some of the most engaging and entertaining titles available on the PS5 at a fraction of the cost. With a mix of genres and styles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Be sure to act quickly, as these deals are only available for a limited time.