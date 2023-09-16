Comparing iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus: Are the upgrades worth it?

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023, and one of the most anticipated models is the iPhone 15 Plus. This model will be the successor to the iPhone 14 Plus, which was released in September 2022.

While the iPhone 15 Plus is still a few months away from its release, there are already a number of rumors and leaks about its features and specifications. In this article, we will compare the iPhone 15 Plus to the iPhone 14 Plus to see if the upgrades are worth it.

Design

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to have a similar design to the iPhone 14 Plus, with a flat-edge frame and a glass back. However, there are a few rumored changes. For example, the iPhone 15 Plus is said to have a thicker chassis and a slightly larger camera bump.

Display

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to have the same 6.7-inch OLED display as the iPhone 14 Plus. However, there are rumors that Apple may finally switch to a 120Hz ProMotion display on the vanilla iPhone models. This would be a significant upgrade, as it would result in a smoother and more responsive display.

Performance

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. This chip is said to be a significant upgrade over the A15 Bionic chip, offering better performance and efficiency.

Cameras

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to have a similar camera system to the iPhone 14 Plus, with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. However, there are rumors that Apple may upgrade the main camera to a 48MP sensor. This would result in sharper and more detailed photos, especially in low light conditions.

Battery life

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to have the same battery life as the iPhone 14 Plus, which is around 11 hours of screen-on time.

Other features

One of the biggest rumored changes for the iPhone 15 Plus is the switch to a USB-C port. This would bring the iPhone in line with the rest of the industry, as most Android phones already use USB-C. It would also make it easier to use accessories with the iPhone, as you would no longer need to carry around a Lightning cable.

Price

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be priced the same as the iPhone 14 Plus, which starts at 89900.

Conclusion

So, are the upgrades on the iPhone 15 Plus worth it? If you are currently using an iPhone 13 Plus or older, then the iPhone 15 Plus is a definite upgrade. It will offer better performance, a more advanced camera system, and a longer-lasting battery. However, if you are currently using an iPhone 14 Plus, then the upgrades may not be as significant. The main difference between the two phones is the rumored switch to a USB-C port. If this is important to you, then the iPhone 15 Plus is worth upgrading to. Otherwise, you may be better off waiting for the iPhone 16 lineup.

