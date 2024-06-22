Clearview AI Reaches Settlement in Landmark Privacy Case

Clearview AI, a facial recognition technology firm, has recently agreed to a settlement that could reshape its operations and set a precedent for privacy practices within the technology industry. The settlement arises from a class-action lawsuit spearheaded by privacy advocates and various U.S. residents concerning unauthorized biometric data usage.

Background of the Case

Since its inception, Clearview AI has been controversial, known for its software that scours the internet to collect images and create a massive database used by law enforcement and other entities. This practice led to significant public backlash and legal challenges, notably from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued that Clearview’s actions violated privacy rights under Illinois’ stringent Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

Settlement Details

The settlement has Clearview AI committing to several significant changes in its business practices, especially regarding data accessibility:

Clearview will no longer allow widespread access to its facial recognition database, particularly to private entities and non-Clearview AI agencies across the United States.

The company is restricted from providing database access to any state or local government entity in Illinois for five years.

An opt-out form will be maintained on Clearview’s website, enabling Illinois residents to prevent their data from appearing in search results.

Moreover, the financial aspect of the settlement involves setting aside a fund worth 23% of Clearview’s valuation as of the previous September, estimated at approximately $51.7 million. This fund will be accessible if Clearview goes public or is liquidated, with provisions to ensure compensation is paid to affected class members by 2027.

Implications for the Tech Industry

This settlement underscores the growing legal scrutiny over biometric data and the responsibilities tech companies face regarding user privacy. Clearview AI’s agreement to curb its practices is a response not only to legal pressures but also to the broader demand for greater transparency and accountability in technology deployments.