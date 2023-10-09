Chrome 119 Unveils Tab Group Saving and Syncing: A Closer Look

Tab groups have become an integral part of the browsing experience for many users. Google Chrome, always at the forefront of browser innovation, has recently launched its beta version of Chrome 119. This new release promises to enhance the tab group experience by introducing saving and syncing functionalities.

Key Highlights:

Chrome 119 beta version is set to go stable in two weeks.

The new release will allow users to save and sync tab groups.

A “Save Group” option will be introduced in the tab group’s right-click menu.

Chrome 119 for iOS offers seamless browsing across devices.

The browser is working on an intelligent tab organization feature.

Hover link previews on desktop are being experimented with in Chrome 119.

Tab Group Enhancements in Chrome 119:

With the introduction of Chrome 119, users will be able to save and sync their tab groups. Google has been testing this feature for a while, and it seems the tech giant is now ready to make it available to a broader audience. Although the feature couldn’t be replicated without activating specific flags, Google has confirmed its existence in its enterprise release notes. Once activated, users will notice a “Save Group” option in the tab group’s right-click menu. Activating this option will place the tab group in the bookmark bar, allowing users to easily access it even after closing. Moreover, this group will be synced across devices, ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

Exclusive Features for iOS Users:

Chrome 119 is not just about tab groups. iOS users have a treat waiting for them. The new version for iOS will display a banner at the top of the browser, showing a recently opened website from another device. This feature aims to provide continuity in browsing, allowing users to pick up right where they left off.

Intelligent Tab Organization: A Glimpse into the Future

Another exciting feature spotted in Chrome 119 is the intelligent tab organization. While the exact details remain under wraps, this feature aims to manage the chaos of having multiple open tabs. A “sweep” button will be introduced, which might offer an interface for creating and managing tab groups more efficiently.

Hover Link Previews: An Experiment in Progress

Chrome 119 is also experimenting with hover link previews on desktop. This feature, reminiscent of Safari on iOS, will allow users to preview a link’s destination by hovering over it. However, the current implementation needs refinement as the preview pops up too quickly and requires manual dismissal.

Summary:

Chrome 119 is shaping up to be a significant update, especially for users who rely heavily on tab groups. The ability to save and sync tab groups will undoubtedly enhance the browsing experience. Additionally, features like intelligent tab organization and hover link previews show Google’s commitment to continuous innovation. As the stable version of Chrome 119 is set to release soon, users can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient browsing experience.