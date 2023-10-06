OnePlus Pad Go: The New Affordable Android Tablet with Impressive Features

OnePlus, a renowned name in the smartphone industry, has officially unveiled its latest tablet offering, the OnePlus Pad Go. This new addition to the OnePlus lineup is designed to cater to the affordable segment while ensuring that users don’t compromise on essential features.

Key Highlights:

Features an 11.35-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1720 x 2408 px.

Refresh rate of 90Hz and a 7:5 aspect ratio.

Equipped with quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos.

Front-facing camera of 8MP.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Available in storage options of 128GB and 256GB, expandable via microSD card.

Rear camera of 8MP, uniquely housed inside a large ring.

Runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

Special continuity features for compatible OnePlus phones.

Packed with an 8000 mAh battery supporting 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Detailed Overview:

Display and Sound:

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts an 11.35-inch IPS LCD, ensuring crisp visuals with a resolution of 1720 x 2408 px. The 90Hz refresh rate promises smooth transitions and animations, making it ideal for multimedia consumption. Complementing the visual experience, OnePlus has incorporated quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, ensuring immersive sound quality.

Performance and Storage:

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks. Users can choose between 8GB RAM coupled with either 128GB or 256GB storage. Additionally, storage can be expanded using a microSD card, providing flexibility for users with extensive data.

Camera:

For photography enthusiasts, the tablet offers an 8MP front-facing camera, ideal for video calls and selfies. The rear features a unique design with an 8MP main camera housed inside a prominent ring, ensuring clear shots.

Software and Special Features:

On the software front, the OnePlus Pad Go runs on OxygenOS 13.2, based on the latest Android 13. OnePlus has integrated special continuity features, including screen mirroring, file sharing, and a cross-device clipboard, enhancing the synergy between the tablet and compatible OnePlus phones.

Battery:

Powering the device is an 8000 mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage. The inclusion of 33W SuperVOOC fast charging ensures that users spend minimal time charging and more time using the device.

Pricing and Availability:

The OnePlus Pad Go is available in a refreshing twin mint color. The 8/128GB WiFi-only variant is priced at INR 19,999 ($240), while the top-tier 8/256GB model with LTE connectivity comes at INR 23,999 ($288). As of now, OnePlus has not disclosed any details regarding the tablet’s availability outside of India.

Summary:

The OnePlus Pad Go marks OnePlus’s venture into the affordable tablet segment. With a blend of impressive features such as a high-refresh-rate display, powerful chipset, and extensive battery life, it promises to be a strong contender in the market. The tablet’s unique design elements, coupled with the brand’s trusted software experience, make it a noteworthy addition to the OnePlus family.