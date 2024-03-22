Capcom Responds to Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam Backlash

Capcom apologizes for the inconvenience caused by DRM concerns in Dragon's Dogma 2, addressing backlash from the Steam community and emphasizing a commitment to addressing player feedback.

In the world of PC gaming, a storm has been brewing over Capcom’s anticipated release, Dragon’s Dogma 2. Following its long-awaited announcement, the game has quickly become a hotspot for controversy, primarily due to Capcom’s decision to implement multiple forms of digital rights management (DRM) software. The backlash from the Steam community has been swift and severe, with many players expressing their disappointment and frustration. Capcom has since issued an apology, stating, “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” in an effort to quell the growing unrest among its fan base.

Key Highlights:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 faces backlash over DRM implementation.

Players concerned about performance issues and modding restrictions.

Capcom issues an apology to address community concerns.

The heart of the controversy lies in Capcom’s decision to include several layers of DRM in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a move that many in the gaming community view as overkill. According to discussions on the Steam Community forums, players are particularly worried about the impact these DRM measures will have on game performance and their ability to mod the game. Mods have traditionally played a significant role in extending the lifespan of games by adding new content and customization options, which many see as being threatened by Capcom’s DRM strategy.

Among the DRMs mentioned are Denuvo, Capcom’s proprietary DRM, and possibly Enigma, sparking fears of a repeat of the performance issues seen in Resident Evil 8 Village due to stacked DRM measures. Players have voiced concerns that these protections not only fail to stop piracy but also penalize legitimate buyers by potentially degrading performance and limiting modding capabilities.

The debate over DRM in Dragon’s Dogma 2 has highlighted a broader issue within the gaming industry, concerning the balance between protecting intellectual property and ensuring a positive user experience. Capcom’s acknowledgment of the backlash and their apology suggest a recognition of the need to address these concerns. However, the effectiveness of their response and any changes to their DRM policy remain to be seen.

Community Response

While Capcom’s acknowledgement of the problem is considered a positive first step, fans are eager to see a definitive solution. Many are hoping for a price adjustment to ensure a fairer experience for all players, regardless of location. Others have expressed concerns about potential microtransactions in the game, further fueling anxieties around its affordability.

The community’s reaction has been a mix of disappointment and hope, with some players urging Capcom to reconsider its approach to DRM and others emphasizing the importance of community feedback in shaping game development and policies. As Dragon’s Dogma 2 approaches its release, the situation serves as a reminder of the passionate and vocal nature of the gaming community and the challenges developers face in meeting their expectations.