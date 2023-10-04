Canva’s Magic Studio: A Revolutionary AI-Infused Design Platform

In a groundbreaking move, Canva, the renowned graphic design platform, has unveiled its latest innovation, Magic Studio. This AI-infused design platform is set to redefine the boundaries of design and creativity.

Key Highlights:

Magic Studio infuses AI across every aspect of Canva.

Suite of tools includes Magic Switch, Magic Media, Magic Design, and more.

Magic Design can generate entire designs from a simple text prompt.

Magic Morph transforms the appearance of words and shapes based on user prompts.

Canva announces a creator compensation program for ethical AI use.

Canva, which has already established itself as a go-to graphic design platform for its intuitiveness and vast range of services, is now celebrating its tenth anniversary with the launch of Magic Studio. This platform seamlessly integrates AI across every facet of Canva, offering a suite of AI features capable of tasks ranging from creating an entire design to editing short-form videos from a few clips.

Magic Studio’s Array of Tools:

The suite of tools in Magic Studio is nothing short of impressive. With Magic Switch, users can effortlessly convert content into different formats. For instance, a whiteboard filled with ideas can be transformed into a presentation in an instant. Meanwhile, Magic Media empowers users to generate images and videos from a mere text prompt, with the video generation capabilities being backed by Runway’s Gen2 model.

Magic Design, another standout feature, takes a user’s text prompt and converts it into a design. All that’s required is for the user to type out an idea, choose a color scheme, and watch as a design, ranging from a poster to a full presentation, is generated in mere seconds. This feature is especially beneficial for professionals working on tight deadlines or for those who may not have the expertise to create visually appealing designs. Moreover, Magic Design isn’t limited to static designs; it can also compile video clips and images into a short video, complete with music recommendations.

Magic Morph is another innovative tool that uses a text prompt to alter the appearance of words and shapes, allowing users to experiment with colors, textures, and more. For those looking to refine their photos, Canva offers Magic Grab, which lets users select and separate objects in an image, and Magic Expand, which can retrieve parts of an image outside the frame, reminiscent of Adobe’s generative fill.

Enhancing Copywriting with AI:

Beyond visual design, Canva is also enhancing its copywriting capabilities. The platform is supercharging its Magic Write copywriting expert to recognize brand voice, ensuring that a brand’s unique tone is consistently reflected in designs and documents. This feature, combined with Brand Voice, aids in the entire copywriting process, from brainstorming to final draft.

AI Apps on Canva consolidates all existing AI productivity tools in one location, granting users access to tools like OpenAI’s DALL·E and Google’s ImageNet. Notably, all Magic Studio products will be available at no extra charge for Canva Pro and Canva for Teams users. Free users will also have access to select Magic Studio products without incurring any costs.

In a commendable move towards ethical AI, Canva has announced a creator compensation program. Over the next three years, the company will allocate $200 million in content and AI royalties to Canva creators whose content was instrumental in training the company’s AI models. Furthermore, creators have the option to opt out of having their content used for training.

In Conclusion:

Canva’s Magic Studio is not just a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation but also a glimpse into the future of design. By seamlessly integrating AI into the design process, Canva is ensuring that creativity is both accessible and limitless. Whether you’re a professional designer or someone just starting out, Magic Studio promises to be a game-changer.