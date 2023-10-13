Caltech Reaches Settlement in Patent Dispute with Apple and Broadcom

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has recently come to an agreement, putting an end to its patent lawsuit against tech giants Apple and Broadcom. The lawsuit, which revolved around Wi-Fi chips, has been a significant point of contention since its initiation in 2016.

Key Highlights:

Caltech initiated the lawsuit against Apple and Broadcom in 2016.

The lawsuit alleged that numerous Apple devices using Broadcom chips infringed on Caltech’s wireless communication patents.

In 2020, a jury ruled that Apple should pay $837.8 million and Broadcom $270.2 million in patent-infringement damages. However, this decision was overturned by a U.S. appeals court the following year.

Both parties hinted at a potential settlement in August, though the details remained undisclosed.

The recent filing by Caltech stated that the billion-dollar case would be dismissed with prejudice, ensuring it cannot be reopened in the future.

Background of the Dispute:

Caltech’s Resolution with Tech Titans:

Previous Verdicts and Settlements:

In a notable verdict from 2020, a jury had decreed that Apple was liable to pay damages amounting to $837.8 million, while Broadcom was to pay $270.2 million. However, this ruling faced challenges. A U.S. appeals court subsequently overturned the award in the following year, deeming the amount “legally unsupportable.” This led to the postponement of a trial that was initially scheduled for June. Furthermore, Caltech had reached a settlement in a related lawsuit against Samsung in August. The institute has also initiated lawsuits against other tech companies like Microsoft, Dell, and HP over its Wi-Fi patents, with these cases still pending.

Summary:

