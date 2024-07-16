Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta Dates And More Revealed

Call of Duty enthusiasts and gaming fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the next installment in the franchise, Black Ops 6. Recent announcements from Activision have shed light on the upcoming multiplayer beta, promising a sneak peek at the new features and gameplay dynamics. Here’s a detailed overview of what players can expect from the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta, including key dates and availability.

Beta Schedule and Access Details

The Black Ops 6 beta will roll out in two distinct phases. Early access is set to commence on August 30, continuing through September 4. This phase is specifically for players who have pre-ordered any edition of Black Ops 6 or are subscribed to a qualifying Game Pass Plan. Following this, the open beta will be available from September 6 to September 9, allowing a broader audience to experience the game before its full release​​.

Platforms and Pre-order Information

Activision has confirmed that the beta will be available across multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Battle.net, the Microsoft Store, and Steam. Players who pre-order digitally on any of these platforms are automatically registered for the early access phase, without the need for a separate beta code​​.

Highlights of the Beta

The beta will not only allow players to test out the game’s multiplayer aspects but also feature a selection of weapons, maps, and game modes. While details about specific content are still forthcoming, Activision has highlighted that the beta will include the new ‘Omnimovement’ system, which promises to enhance player agility and fluidity in movement​​.

Exclusive Features and Content

While the beta will primarily focus on multiplayer elements, Activision has also hinted at a new zombies mode, which will be fully launched with the game. Although it’s unlikely that zombies will feature in the beta, players can look forward to new maps and mechanics in this fan-favorite mode once Black Ops 6 officially releases​​.

The Black Ops 6 beta represents a crucial step for Activision in fine-tuning the game based on player feedback and ensuring a polished gaming experience upon release. For fans of the series, participating in the beta will not only provide early access to some of the new features but also offer a chance to shape the final product.