Boult Z60 TWS Earbuds Review: A Great Value for Money Option for Indian Buyers

The Boult Z60 TWS buds are a pair of true wireless earbuds that offer a good balance of features and performance. They are priced at ₹1,999 in India, which makes them a good option for budget-minded buyers. In this article, we are sharing our thoughts about the Boult Z60 after using them for over a week.

The Boult Z60 TWS buds feature 13mm drivers that deliver clear and balanced sound. They also have active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out ambient noise, making them ideal for listening to music in noisy environments. The buds also have a low latency gaming mode for gamers who want to minimize audio lag.

In terms of connectivity, the Boult Z60 TWS buds use Bluetooth 5.3 for a reliable and stable connection. They also have a long battery life, with up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Boult Z60 Features

The Boult Z60 TWS earbuds offer a number of features, including:

Long battery life: The earbuds offer a total battery life of 60 hours, with 4 hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case also supports fast charging, providing 150 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Clear calling: The earbuds feature a quad mic ENC system that provides clear and noise-canceling calling. This makes them ideal for making calls in noisy environments.

Low latency gaming: The earbuds have a low latency of 50ms, making them ideal for gaming. This means that there is minimal lag between the audio and video, providing a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

IPX5 water-resistant: The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them suitable for use in light rain or sweat. This means that you can use them without worrying about them getting damaged by water.

Touch controls: The earbuds have touch controls that allow you to control playback, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant.

Design and Build Quality

The Boult Z60 TWS buds have a sleek and stylish design. They are made of durable materials and have a comfortable fit. The buds come with a compact charging case that also doubles as a power bank for the buds.

Sound Quality

The Boult Z60 TWS earbuds offer good sound quality. The bass is powerful and punchy, the mids are clear and detailed, and the highs are crisp and well-defined. The earbuds also have a good soundstage, which makes them ideal for listening to music or watching movies.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Clear and balanced sound

Active noise cancellation

Low latency gaming mode

Long battery life

Comfortable fit

Compact and stylish design

Cons:

No app support

ANC can be a bit too strong for some people

Price & Where to buy

The Boult Z60 TWS buds are priced at ₹1,499 in India. The Boult Z60 TWS buds are available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, and other major online retailers in India.

Verdict

Overall, the Boult Z60 TWS buds are a good option for budget-minded buyers who are looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds with good sound quality and active noise cancellation. They are also a good choice for gamers who want to minimize audio lag.

Here are some additional details about the features of the Boult Z60 TWS buds:

The earbuds have a touch-sensitive control panel that allows you to control playback, answer calls, and activate ANC.

They are IPX5 water-resistant, so they can withstand sweat and light rain.

The charging case supports wireless charging.

If you are looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds with good sound quality, active noise cancellation, and long battery life, the Boult Z60 TWS buds are a good option to consider.