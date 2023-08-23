Top 5 Bluetooth Speakers with External Microphones under Rs 6000 only!

Introducing the perfect recipe to transform any gathering into an unforgettable karaoke party: Bluetooth speakers partnered with external microphones. Whether it’s an upcoming musical extravaganza or a night of joyous melodies, these speakers are poised to make your moments truly memorable. Here we present the top 5 Bluetooth speakers accompanied by external microphones, meticulously selected to amplify your singing prowess and turn your karaoke sessions into an absolute sensation. From energetic sing-alongs to soulful serenades, get ready to infuse each note with your unique magic and create an atmosphere that lingers long after the music fades.
Table of Contents
1. Endefo Entun’z Jazz, Priced at Rs 2,844/-
The Endefo Entun’z Jazz Wireless Bluetooth Party Portable Speaker brings a remarkable 24W of power, delivering clear and dynamic sound to elevate any party or gathering. It incorporates an LED display and RGB lights for added flair: the built-in LED screen offers details like track information and FM radio frequency, while vibrant RGB lights create an enchanting visual display, enhancing the ambiance of your occasion. Offering diverse connectivity options, you can enjoy music directly from external storage devices through USB and SD card slots. Furthermore, the speaker supports AUX and MIC inputs for karaoke, along with FM radio functionality. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you’re ensured extended playback time, allowing you to keep the celebration alive for hours without concerns of losing power.
Immerse yourself in commanding 40W sound clarity delivered by the comprehensive 4″x2 dynamic speaker, setting the scene for spontaneous parties anywhere, anytime. The package includes a 6.5mm Wired Karaoke Microphone with an extended 3-meter cord for an unforgettable Karaoke night. Elevating the ambiance, vibrant RGB LED lights infuse a lively party spirit. The portable Bluetooth Party Speaker offers up to 6 hours of music playback via TF Card/Media, with easy media management and volume control, and even includes a remote control for added convenience. With Bluetooth V5.0, enjoy robust 10-meter wireless connectivity and a variety of playback options. The Auto-TWS Function effortlessly connects 2 Fusion Party Speakers for a dynamic audio experience. The speaker’s SNR reaches at least 85dB, operates at 0.5A DC 5V power voltage, and charges in just 1-2 hours via Micro USB Charging. Integrated user-friendly controls ensure seamless music management, making your entertainment experience truly electrifying.
3. Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO, Priced at Rs 4,499/-
Elevate your gatherings with the ZEB-SPACE DECK PRO, a portable karaoke powerhouse delivering 40W output through dual 12cms stereo speakers for dynamic sound. With wireless microphone support, sturdy handles, and vibrant LED lights that sync with the music, it creates an electrifying ambiance. TWS capability connects two speakers for stereo sound. Offering Bluetooth, USB, mSD card, and AUX input, plus FM radio, LED display, media/volume control, and a wireless mic, it’s the ultimate party companion. Specs: 40W output, Bluetooth 5.0, 120mm x 2 driver size, 8Ω speaker impedance, 70Hz-20kHz frequency response, 6-6.5 hours* playback.
4. GIZMORE GIZ Tallboy ST5000 , Priced at Rs 3,499/-
Experience the GIZ Tallboy ST5000 tower’s commanding 50W speaker output, equipped with an integrated guitar, wireless MIC, USB reader, and TF card slot for playing MP3 music files or connecting devices via AUX. Enjoy your favorite local stations through the built-in FM receiver. Perfectly designed for vibrant karaoke parties and performances, this tower merges a microphone input for impressive audio quality and a stylish appearance. Seamlessly compatible with numerous Bluetooth-enabled devices, whether running on IOS or Android, it ensures a fluid entertainment encounter. With wired MIC connectivity, remote control, digital LED display, and multi-connectivity options including USB, FM, BT, and AUX, managing volume and bass is effortless, enabling you to curate the ultimate auditory experience.
Introducing the Blaupunkt Atomik BB50 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with an impressive 50 watts of power. Embodying the legacy of the iconic German brand since 1924, this speaker represents cutting-edge audio technology. Now available in India, it encompasses the hallmark wireless and Bluetooth features that define Blaupunkt’s excellence. Designed to effortlessly connect with devices like laptops and smartphones, this speaker delivers a seamless audio experience. With a maximum output power of 50 watts, it exudes captivating sound quality, making it a perfect addition to your gatherings. Powered by batteries and including rechargeable Lithium Polymer cells, it offers flexibility and longevity. Its innovative floor-standing design further complements its remarkable capabilities, allowing you to enjoy music without any constraints.
We are confident that featuring this listicle on your esteemed platform will not only provide valuable information to your audience but also position your publication as a trusted source for consumer electronics recommendations.