Bloomberg: NetEase Games to Shut Down Ouka Studios, Visions of Mana Developer

In a surprising move, Bloomberg reports that NetEase Games has decided to close Ouka Studios, the developer behind the recently released mobile game, Visions of Mana. The closure is expected to take place by the end of September 2023, leaving many fans and industry insiders puzzled.

The decision comes as a shock, especially considering the high expectations surrounding Visions of Mana. The game, a part of the beloved Mana series, was released globally just two months ago, in July 2023. Despite its promising start, it seems NetEase Games has deemed the project not financially viable enough to continue supporting Ouka Studios.

Why the Closure?

While NetEase Games hasn’t officially commented on the reasons behind the closure, industry analysts speculate a few potential factors:

Underwhelming Performance: Despite being a well-known IP, Visions of Mana might not have met NetEase’s commercial expectations. The mobile gaming market is highly competitive, and even established franchises can struggle to gain traction.

The Impact on Ouka Studios and its Employees

The closure of Ouka Studios will undoubtedly have a significant impact on its employees. While NetEase Games has stated that it will try to find new positions for some staff within the company, many will likely be facing job losses. This is a harsh reality of the gaming industry, where studios can be shut down even after releasing a major title.

The closure also raises concerns about the future of the Mana series on mobile platforms. With Ouka Studios gone, it’s unclear whether NetEase Games will continue to invest in developing new Mana games for mobile.

The Broader Implications

The closure of Ouka Studios serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by even large publishers like NetEase Games in the mobile gaming market. It highlights the importance of careful planning and execution when it comes to game development, especially for established franchises with high expectations.

It also raises questions about the sustainability of the mobile gaming industry’s current business models. With the increasing costs of development and marketing, coupled with the fickle nature of the market, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for studios to achieve long-term success.

A Personal Perspective

As someone who has been following the gaming industry for years, I find the closure of Ouka Studios both disheartening and concerning. It’s a shame to see a talented team lose their jobs, especially after pouring their hearts into a project like Visions of Mana.

It also makes me wonder about the future of mobile gaming. Will we continue to see more studios shut down, even after releasing major titles? Or will the industry find ways to adapt and create a more sustainable environment for developers?

The Road Ahead

While the closure of Ouka Studios is a setback for NetEase Games and the Mana series, it’s important to remember that the company still has a strong presence in the mobile gaming market. They have a diverse portfolio of successful titles and are constantly working on new projects.

As for the Mana series, it’s too early to say what the future holds. While the closure of Ouka Studios is a blow, it’s possible that NetEase Games will find other ways to bring the franchise to mobile platforms.

The closure of Ouka Studios is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by developers in the mobile gaming industry. It highlights the importance of careful planning, execution, and financial viability when it comes to game development.

While it’s a sad day for the employees of Ouka Studios and fans of the Mana series, it’s important to remain hopeful for the future. The mobile gaming industry is constantly evolving, and there’s always the possibility of new opportunities and successes on the horizon.