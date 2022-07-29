Blaupunkt TV announces anniversary sale, special deals with upto 40% discount available on Flipkart

Ads

On the occasion of its first anniversary in India, the German-rooted brand, Blaupunkt announced a special anniversary sale to offer massive discounts on all its premium TV models exclusively on Flipkart, starting from 1st August to 3rd August 2022. The customers will get discount upto 40% covering the range from 32-inches to 65-inches.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, having a legacy of more than 100 years, Blaupunkt is one of the leading and premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart which offers its users superior sound and image quality under a budget-friendly range. In India, Blaupunkt TVs are manufactured and designed by SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd), India’s largest TV manufacturer.

Blaupunkt started its journey in India with their Cyber Sound 32-inch earlier priced at Rs 13,499, now available at Rs 11,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The 40 inches Tv model, which was earlier priced at Rs 16,999 but is now available at the price of Rs 15,999 wherein the 42-inch Full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels), earlier priced at Rs 19,999 but under this sale, it is available at just Rs 17,999, and has Android version, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. An exquisite TV model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2, 160 pixels), was priced at Rs 21,999 but is now available at just Rs 19,999, and it is powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers.

The recently launched new 43-inch TV which was earlier priced at Rs 28,999 and under this sale, the model is available at just Rs 26,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs.

The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) was earlier priced at Rs 33,999 but now it is available at just Rs 31,999, and it is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience.

Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) was earlier priced at Rs 39,999 but now it is available at just Rs 37,999 and has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos that will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV.

The 65-inch Ultra-HD was earlier available at priced at Rs 56,999 is available at just Rs 54,999, is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

These models come with HDR for the users to enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastonic PVT. LTD, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in India, said, “We would like to thank all our happy customers for believing in us and supporting us in the last year. Despite the pandemic, we have received an overwhelming response making Blaupunkt TVs one of the top-rated android TV brands.”

“Before Blaupunkt, there was a gap in the Indian market for a television brand that not only offered state-of-the-art technology, and great sound quality but at affordable, accessible prices. It is with this insight that Blaupunkt Tvs launched itself in the Indian market. Today, Blaupunkt TV is widely appreciated for its audio quality along with its top-of-the-line specs and all of this at a great price. This has earned us a place amongst the Top 5 TV brands in India with a rating of 4.6 on Flipkart. This gives us more confidence to launch technology premium TVs in the future, with great sound output.” he added.