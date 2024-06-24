Beyerdynamic Enters the Open-Ear True Wireless Headphone Market with Verio 200

Renowned audio equipment manufacturer Beyerdynamic has unveiled its first foray into the open-ear true wireless headphone market with the launch of the Verio 200. This move marks a significant expansion of the company’s product portfolio, catering to the growing demand for audio solutions that offer both immersive sound and situational awareness.

Open-Ear Design: A New Listening Experience

The Verio 200 stands out with its open-ear design, a departure from traditional in-ear earbuds. This design allows users to enjoy their music or podcasts while remaining aware of their surroundings. The headphones rest outside the ear canal, ensuring ambient sounds aren’t completely blocked out, making them ideal for outdoor activities, commuting, or working in shared spaces.

Custom-Designed Graphene Drivers for Premium Sound

Beyerdynamic has equipped the Verio 200 with custom-designed 16.22mm graphene neodymium drivers. Graphene, known for its lightweight and rigid properties, promises precise sound reproduction and enhanced bass response. The company claims that this driver technology delivers a high-quality audio experience despite the open-ear design, which is often associated with sound leakage and compromised audio quality.

Enhanced User Control with the MIY App

The Verio 200 is accompanied by the MIY app, a new version of Beyerdynamic’s mobile application. This app provides users with a five-band equalizer, allowing them to tailor the sound profile to their preferences. The inclusion of a manual equalizer addresses a previous limitation of the company’s Free Byrd earbuds, which only offered preset EQ options.

Additional Features and Availability

The Verio 200 boasts an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance, making it suitable for workouts and outdoor use. The headphones are available in three color options: black, cream, and a black/orange sport combination. Priced at $219.99, they can be purchased directly from Beyerdynamic’s online store and select retailers.

Beyerdynamic’s Growing Wireless Portfolio

The launch of the Verio 200 follows Beyerdynamic’s recent entry into the wireless audio market. The company introduced its first true wireless earbuds in 2022 and its first wireless gaming headset in 2023. The expansion into open-ear headphones demonstrates Beyerdynamic’s commitment to innovation and catering to diverse consumer preferences in the evolving audio landscape.

With the Verio 200, Beyerdynamic has successfully combined its audio expertise with the growing trend of open-ear headphones. The company’s focus on premium sound quality, user customization, and practical features makes the Verio 200 a compelling option for those seeking an alternative to traditional in-ear earbuds. As Beyerdynamic continues to expand its wireless audio offerings, it will be interesting to see how the company further innovates and shapes the future of personal audio.