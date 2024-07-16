Best Prime Day Deals 2024: Gaming Laptops to Watch

Prime Day 2024 offers an exceptional opportunity for gamers to upgrade their rigs without breaking the bank. This year, various retailers are slicing prices on top-tier gaming laptops. Here’s a detailed look at some of the best deals that caught our eye.

High-Performance at a Discount

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 – Known for its slim profile, this powerhouse packs a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and RTX 3080 GPU, delivering top-notch gaming performance. The 15.6-inch model with a 165Hz QHD display, initially priced at $2,099, has dropped to just $1,588 on Amazon, offering a substantial saving​​. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i – A serious contender for gamers looking for a blend of performance and display quality. Featuring a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS screen, an Intel Core i9-13900HX, and RTX 4080 graphics, this model is down from $2,749 to $1,999 at B&H Photo​​.

Mid-Range Marvels

HP Victus 15 – This budget-friendly option, equipped with a RTX 2050 GPU and a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, is perfect for casual gamers. Originally $699, it’s now available for $599 on Amazon​​. Gigabyte G6X 9KG – With a price cut from $1,499 to $1,399, this laptop boasts a 16-inch 165Hz display and an RTX 4060 GPU, providing a balance between cost and performance for more demanding gamers​​.

Budget-Friendly Picks

Asus TUF A16 – For those looking for solid performance without the hefty price tag, the Asus TUF A16, equipped with an RX 7700S GPU, is a rare find. Priced at $679.99 down from $1,099.99 at Best Buy, it offers a significant discount​​.

These deals reflect just a snippet of what’s available this Prime Day. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are offering significant discounts across a wide range of gaming laptops. It’s the perfect time for gamers to snag a new machine at a lower cost, whether they’re looking for something high-end, mid-range, or budget-friendly.