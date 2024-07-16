Home News Best Prime Day Deals 2024: Gaming Laptops to Watch

Best Prime Day Deals 2024: Gaming Laptops to Watch

By
Alice Jane
-
Best Prime Day Deals 2024

Prime Day 2024 offers an exceptional opportunity for gamers to upgrade their rigs without breaking the bank. This year, various retailers are slicing prices on top-tier gaming laptops. Here’s a detailed look at some of the best deals that caught our eye.

High-Performance at a Discount

  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 – Known for its slim profile, this powerhouse packs a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and RTX 3080 GPU, delivering top-notch gaming performance. The 15.6-inch model with a 165Hz QHD display, initially priced at $2,099, has dropped to just $1,588 on Amazon, offering a substantial saving​​.
  2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i – A serious contender for gamers looking for a blend of performance and display quality. Featuring a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS screen, an Intel Core i9-13900HX, and RTX 4080 graphics, this model is down from $2,749 to $1,999 at B&H Photo​​.

Mid-Range Marvels

  1. HP Victus 15 – This budget-friendly option, equipped with a RTX 2050 GPU and a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, is perfect for casual gamers. Originally $699, it’s now available for $599 on Amazon​​.
  2. Gigabyte G6X 9KG – With a price cut from $1,499 to $1,399, this laptop boasts a 16-inch 165Hz display and an RTX 4060 GPU, providing a balance between cost and performance for more demanding gamers​​.

Budget-Friendly Picks

  1. Asus TUF A16 – For those looking for solid performance without the hefty price tag, the Asus TUF A16, equipped with an RX 7700S GPU, is a rare find. Priced at $679.99 down from $1,099.99 at Best Buy, it offers a significant discount​​.

These deals reflect just a snippet of what’s available this Prime Day. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are offering significant discounts across a wide range of gaming laptops. It’s the perfect time for gamers to snag a new machine at a lower cost, whether they’re looking for something high-end, mid-range, or budget-friendly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here