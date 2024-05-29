Benchmark Confirms Qualcomm Chip for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Everywhere

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has made headlines with a confirmed benchmark revealing its use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This decision marks a significant step for Samsung, emphasizing efficiency and performance across all regions. Here’s an in-depth look at the details confirmed by the benchmark and what this means for the upcoming foldable device.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Confirmed

Recent benchmark tests for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have confirmed the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This decision by Samsung to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models in 2024 is strategic, focusing on cost control and efficiency. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, known for its high performance, is expected to enhance the device’s overall speed and user experience.

Benchmark Scores

The benchmark results show that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 achieved impressive scores: 1,964 points in the single-core test and 6,619 points in the multi-core test. These scores indicate a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which averages 1,943 and 5,123 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. This leap in performance underscores the improvements users can expect from the new chipset.

RAM and Storage Options

The benchmark listing also revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would come with at least 12GB of RAM. There are also rumors of a higher-end model featuring 16GB of RAM. This increase in memory will support better multitasking and overall device performance. Additionally, storage options are likely to start at 256GB, with higher capacities available for users who need more space.

Android 14 and Software Enhancements

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to run on Android 14 out of the box, aligning with the latest software advancements. This update will provide users with enhanced features, improved security, and a more refined user interface, ensuring a seamless and modern experience.

Exclusive Use of Snapdragon Chips

Historically, Samsung has used a mix of its in-house Exynos chips and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, varying by region. However, for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung has opted to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally. This shift is likely due to considerations of performance consistency and manufacturing efficiency, ensuring all users receive the same high-quality experience regardless of their location.

Launch and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slated for a July 10 launch, with expectations that it will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event in Paris, France. This timeline aligns with Samsung’s typical release schedule for its foldable devices, providing a mid-year refresh to its flagship lineup.

The confirmation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 marks a pivotal development for Samsung’s foldable series. With enhanced performance, increased RAM options, and the latest Android software, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is poised to be a formidable contender in the foldable smartphone market. As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be one of the most advanced foldable devices to date.