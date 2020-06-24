We have heard rumors on this before, and here it is again; the Asus ROG Phone III is confirmed for launch sometime in July. The gaming-oriented phone will be first launched in China where it has tied up with Tencent Games.

There is also going to be a special Tencent specific model of the ROG Phone III that will be launched though it is unlikely such a model will be launched outside of China. Meanwhile, the phone’s India launch is yet to be revealed though it is expected to happen soon after it has been launched in the neighbouring country.

Asus meanwhile announced the ROG Phone II is back in stock at Flipkart where the phone is currently available for Rs. 39,999. The company also stated they have absorbed some of the cost – Rs. 2,555, to be specific – even after GST rates on mobiles has been increased in India.

As for the phone’s specifications, the new ROG Phone III will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and Adreno 650 GPU. There is going to be 12 GB or 16 GB of memory along with storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB of storage. Power comes from a 6000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support. Further, a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 144 Hz refresh rate will be making up the front.

More details awaited. Keep watching.