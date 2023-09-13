Asus Launches New Desktops and All-in-One PC in India

Asus, the renowned Taiwanese multinational computer and phone hardware and electronics company, has made an exciting entry into the Indian market with the launch of its latest range of desktop computers and All-in-One PCs. With a focus on delivering powerful performance, sleek design, and advanced features, Asus aims to capture the hearts of Indian consumers.

The All-New Asus Desktops and All-in-One PCs

Asus has unveiled an impressive lineup of desktops and All-in-One PCs catering to a wide range of user preferences and needs. The new offerings include:

ROG Strix G35DX Gaming Desktop: Designed for gamers and power users.

Equipped with AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics.

Features customizable RGB lighting and a spacious interior for future upgrades. Asus ExpertCenter D7 Desktop: Aimed at professionals and businesses.

Powered by Intel Core processors.

Comes with robust security features, making it ideal for sensitive work environments. Vivo AiO V272 All-in-One PC: A sleek and space-saving solution for home and office users.

Boasts a 27-inch Full HD touchscreen display.

Powered by Intel processors, offering smooth multitasking. Zen AiO 24 All-in-One PC: Designed for creative professionals and content creators.

Features a stunning 24-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display.

Equipped with Intel Core processors and Nvidia graphics for seamless editing and rendering.

Key Features and Benefits

Performance: Asus desktops and All-in-One PCs are known for their impressive performance, thanks to the latest processors from Intel and AMD.

Design: The sleek and modern designs of these devices blend seamlessly with any home or office setup, adding a touch of elegance.

Display: Whether it’s gaming, work, or creative tasks, the vivid displays in Asus’s new lineup ensure a delightful visual experience.

Customizability: Enthusiasts and professionals can look forward to easy upgrades and customization options to meet evolving needs.

Security: Business users can rely on Asus’s enhanced security features to protect sensitive data.

Availability and Pricing

The new Asus desktops and All-in-One PCs are available for purchase through various authorized retailers and e-commerce platforms across India. The pricing varies depending on the model and configuration, offering options to suit different budgets.

In Conclusion

Asus has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation to Indian consumers. With a focus on performance, design, and versatility, their latest desktops and All-in-One PCs are poised to become popular choices in the Indian market. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or a creative enthusiast, Asus has something to offer in its exciting new lineup.

Asus’s entry into the Indian market is sure to shake up the competition and provide consumers with more choices for their computing needs. Stay tuned for further updates on availability and user reviews as these devices make their way into the hands of eager customers across the country.