ViewSonic Launches Advanced version of ViewBoard Interactive Flat Panel Designed for Modern Educators

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, expands its Interactive Flat Panel segment with the latest generation of ViewBoard® 50-5 Series , enabling new-age educators to effectively teach with various engaging tools. Enhancing the classroom and learning experience with its user-friendly features, this latest version is available with Android 11 OS powered by an octa-core CPU for optimized efficiency and security. Additionally, the latest version has multi-touch capability enabling up to 40-point touch input for multiple users, and a single-cable USB-C which brings instant and worry-free connectivity. With these advancements, the latest product is compatible to improve collaborations and engagement.

Increasing its presence in the edtech space, Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, said, “Providing the most contemporary technology for modern educators is important for improving and solidifying our position in the edtech industry. We updated a number of features in our recently released ViewBoard to give the teaching method a fresh experience, such as the fact that it runs on Android 11 OS and is powered by an octa-core CPU. These efficient features proportionately benefit our educators and bring an intuitive and interactive interface. We integrate new features and innovate our current models in response to input from our educators and the recent increase in demand for our goods. With this remarkable experience, we hope to strengthen and broaden our position as India’s top provider of EdTech solutions.”

Upgraded features for Modern Educators

Making modern classrooms engaging and intuitive, ViewSonic’s ViewBoard® 50-5 Series is pre-installed with Powerful Octa-core, 4GB/8GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB ROM on the Android 11.0 Operating System. These features give a new edge to tech-savvy educators and learners, making it more compatible with the latest apps. The product also offers a smooth and natural writing experience with dual-pen and ultra-fine touch technology.

The product features a USB-C connector and is made to be simple to use while providing extensive connectivity. Any compatible device can be connected to this one-cable solution for immediate multimedia playback, data transfer, and battery charging while teaching. Boasting two 12W speakers and a 16W subwoofer, the product magnifies music and videos with unparalleled sound quality and boosts student engagement and information retention.

The product is embedded with Flicker-Free technology and an integrated TÜV certified blue light filter to safeguard the eyes of both teachers and learners while not compromising on the high-quality visual experience.

Complete Classroom Solution with myViewBoard

Fully integrated with the myViewBoard suite, the ViewBoard® 50-5 Series combines hardware and software for a complete classroom solution. It provides tailor-made tools to educators, like pop quizzes, an immersive reader, digital spinners, and timers, for effortless lesson planning and activities.

Additionally, students can use the ViewBoard®, which splits into up to six mini whiteboards, for enhanced learning through doing. Moreover, the ViewBoard supports Picture-by-Picture (PbP) with 2 different inputs and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) which shows a smaller screen within another screen. For different teaching scenarios, teachers can enrich the lesson by showing multiple content like website and videos at the same time, allowing effective teaching and learning simultaneously.

Further, to give seamless lessons, myViewBoard® Display and vCast are efficient tools for educators. Teachers can share content instantly from compatible devices with myViewBoard® Display without the use of extra cables or pre-downloaded software. This also allows educators to customize their devices with a portable speakerphone, slot-in PC, a motorized trolley cart, and a document camera.

Smart Learning Environment with Advanced Management

The latest series also comes with an optional accessory, the VB-SEN-001 smart sensor, which helps to foster a smart classroom. The sensor helps to indicate the room’s temperature, humidity levels, and air quality in real-time, helping the teachers to maintain an optimal learning environment. Also, to improve access management and ensure that the ViewBoard is not used inappropriately, this effective tool allows teacher to unlock the ViewBoard by swiping a work badge or any registered NFC card to prevent unauthorized use. Restricting access to only authorized personnel, the NFC card is an optional accessory and will be provided when on demand with an additional cost.

Sustainability at Par

ViewSonic is actively seeking to adopt cutting-edge energy savings and eco-friendly solutions across all product lines as part of its commitment to sustainability. The recently released product complies with regulations on carbon emissions, energy consumption, and end-of-life management. It is an excellent environmentally friendly product and possesses EPEAT bronze certification.

Embarking on its success in the education industry, ViewSonic gained the No. 1 position in the Interactive Display Market in India for the third consecutive year. Along with India, ViewSonic has also ranked No.1 globally in Q4 of 2022, capturing nearly one-fifth of the category’s global market share (According to FutureSource, a market research firm). The beginning of 2023 also saw ViewSonic exceeding 8 million users in its myViewBoard® software suite.