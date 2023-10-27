Apple’s Scary Fast Mac Event: What to Expect

Apple is holding a special Mac event on October 30, 2023, dubbed “Scary Fast.” The event is expected to focus on new M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMacs.

Key Highlights:

Apple is expected to announce new M3-powered MacBook Pro laptops at its “Scary Fast” Mac event on October 30, 2023.

The new MacBook Pros are rumored to feature up to 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU options, making them the most powerful Macs ever released.

Apple is also rumored to be announcing a new 24-inch iMac with M3 chip at the event.

The new iMac is expected to have the same design as the current model, but with improved performance and efficiency.

In addition to new Macs, Apple could also announce other products at the event, such as new accessories or software updates.

The M3 chip is the next generation of Apple’s custom silicon for Macs. It is rumored to be based on the same manufacturing process as the A17 Bionic chip that will be used in the iPhone 15 lineup. This means that the M3 chip could offer significant performance and efficiency improvements over the current M2 chip.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to be the first Macs to feature the M3 chip. They are also rumored to have a number of other design and feature changes, such as a new display with mini-LED technology and a higher refresh rate.

In addition to new Macs, Apple could also announce other products at the event, such as new accessories or software updates. For example, Apple could announce a new Magic Keyboard or Magic Mouse with new features. Or, Apple could announce new software updates for macOS, such as macOS 14.

Here is a more detailed look at what to expect from Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac event:

New M3-Powered MacBook Pros:

The new M3-powered MacBook Pros are expected to be the star of the show at Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac event. These laptops are rumored to feature up to 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU options, making them the most powerful Macs ever released.

The new MacBook Pros are also expected to have a number of other design and feature changes, such as a new display with mini-LED technology and a higher refresh rate. They are also rumored to have a new port layout, with more Thunderbolt ports and a dedicated HDMI port.

New 24-Inch iMac with M3 Chip:

Apple is also rumored to be announcing a new 24-inch iMac with M3 chip at the event. The new iMac is expected to have the same design as the current model, but with improved performance and efficiency.

The new iMac is also rumored to have a new display with mini-LED technology and a higher refresh rate. This would be a significant upgrade over the current iMac, which has a standard LCD display.

Other Products and Announcements:

In addition to new Macs, Apple could also announce other products at the event, such as new accessories or software updates. For example, Apple could announce a new Magic Keyboard or Magic Mouse with new features. Or, Apple could announce new software updates for macOS, such as macOS 14.

Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac event is expected to be a major event for the company. Apple is expected to announce a number of new products, including new M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMacs. These new products are expected to offer significant performance and efficiency improvements over the current models.

