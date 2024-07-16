Apple Releases Public Betas for iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and More

Apple has launched the public beta versions of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, inviting users to test out the new features and improvements before the official release later this year. This move follows the initial unveiling at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, where they introduced several upgrades across their operating systems.

iOS 18: Enhanced Customization and Intelligence

iOS 18 brings a plethora of new features aimed at making the iPhone experience more personal and intelligent. Users can look forward to a redesigned home screen that allows for more customization, including the ability to place apps anywhere on the screen without the traditional grid constraints. Additionally, iOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence, a new feature enhancing device interactions through AI-driven capabilities, particularly for newer iPhone models like the iPhone 15 series​.

Key updates include:

Messages via Satellite: This feature enables users to send and receive messages when Wi-Fi or cellular connections are unavailable, using satellite technology.

Enhanced Mail App: The Mail app will offer better organization of emails into categories like Primary, Transactions, and Promotions, and a new digest view for easier email management.

Upgrades in Safari: A redesigned reader experience in Safari provides a distraction-free way to read articles, with new highlights and a summary feature using machine learning to enhance content discovery.

macOS Sequoia: A Fresh Look with Robust Features

macOS Sequoia also introduces significant updates, focusing on seamless integration and enhanced productivity. Users will notice improvements in window management and new options for personalizing their desktop experience. The integration of Apple Intelligence across macOS aims to streamline workflows and increase efficiency​.

Device Compatibility

The public betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia are available for a range of devices, extending back to older models to ensure broad accessibility. For iOS 18, compatibility starts from iPhone SE (2nd generation) and includes all subsequent models up to the latest iPhone 15 series​​.

How to Download the Betas

To download the public betas, users need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program using their Apple ID. This program allows Apple enthusiasts and general users to contribute to the final refinements by providing feedback based on their experiences with the software​.

Apple’s release of public betas for iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia marks an important phase in their software development cycle, giving users a chance to engage directly with the upcoming features. As always, participants in the beta programs are encouraged to backup their devices before installation and to expect some instability as these are not the final versions of the software.