Apple is now allowing buyers of its entire line of Mac computers in India to customize their devices before buying. This will ensure buyers have exactly what they are looking for, with the devices tailor made to suit their requirements.

So, be it extra storage, more memory, or better graphics processing capabilities, buyers can order Mac devices in the exact configuration that they need. The configure-to-order (CTO) or build-to-order (BTO) options has been one of the most anticipated from the Cupertino based company, and it is good to see Apple is finally paying heed to it.

Buyers will have to get in touch with the Apple Authorised Reseller to know more about the customization options available with the Mac devices. Once that is done, they will get to see the price that the device will eventually come for. Besides, the various customization options are also listed on the Apple India website as well.

As things stand at the moment, India is fast emerging as a significant market for Apple. With the US and China currently engaged in a trade spat, which again isn’t showing any signs of subsiding any time soon, Apple fears its products might not be as popular with the Chinese consumers as it used to be in the past.

That apart, any new tariff imposed by either side will only increase the prices of Apple products considering that the majority of Apple devices are manufactured in China. The ongoing Covid 19 pandemic has only complicated matters even more with prolonged closure of shops and factories impacting sales, to some extent, at least.

As it is, Apple is also trying to shift more iPhone production lines to India, which again is an indication of the growing confidence the company has been reposing on India. It also reiterated its commitment to launching its first Apple Store in the country, notwithstanding the Coronavirus outbreak. Its first online store too is slated to come live this year itself.