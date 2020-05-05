The new refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is here featuring up to 10th gen Intel processors along with revamped Magic keyboard which Apple claims will fix the keyboard woes of the previous gen Mac devices once and for all.

The Magic keyboard which also happens to be one of the biggest highlights of the new MacBook Pro range in reality marks a return to the scissor style keyboard which again can be considered to be sort of industry standard given its tried and tested nature. Apple also stated the backlit keyboard which allows for 1 mm of travel will ensure the ultimate user experience at all times, be it for typing or gaming.

Moving on to the inside, the new MacBook features up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics which Apple said will provide for 80 percent increment in graphics performance. On-board storage stands at 1 TB which however can be reconfigured to a max of 4 TB. The range starts with 8 GB of LPDDR RAM and 256 GB of storage though the top model can have up to 32 GB of memory.

The 13.3-inch LED backlit Retina display is lit up by 2560 x 1600 pixels and is capable of 500 nits brightness level. Other salient features of the display include its P3 colour gamut support along with True Tone technology all of which provides for stunning visuals. Then there are also two pairs of Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The MacBook Pro comes pre-loaded with macOS Catalina.

Price, as mentioned, starts at an eye watering Rs. 1,22,990. Apple however isn’t able to commit to any firm shipping dates at the moment given the lockdown in place in different parts of the country owing to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, with sale of non-essential items allowed in green and orange zones, maybe we will get to hear something more concrete on this soon.