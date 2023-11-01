Apple iPhone 16 Rumored to Feature Revised Antenna & Brand-New Button

The iPhone 16 is still a year away, but rumors about the device are already starting to circulate. One of the most interesting rumors is that the iPhone 16 could feature a revised antenna design and a brand-new button.

According to a recent report from MacRumors, the iPhone 16 is rumored to feature a revised antenna design that will improve the device’s 5G performance. The report also claims that the iPhone 16 will feature a new button that could be used to take photos and videos more easily.

The new button is rumored to be located on the same side of the device as the Power button, in the space that is currently occupied by the 5G mmWave antenna in the United States. With the addition of this button, the mmWave antenna has been relocated to the other side of the device, below the volume buttons.

The new button is rumored to be a capacitive button, which means that it will be able to detect pressure and touch. This will allow the button to provide haptic feedback when pressed, which will make it feel more responsive.

The new button is also rumored to be larger than the previous Power and Action buttons on the iPhone. This will make it easier to find and press the button, especially when the device is being held in one hand.

In addition to the new button, the iPhone 16 is also rumored to feature an upgraded solid-state Action Button. The Action Button was first introduced on the iPhone 7, and it has been used to launch Siri, Apple Pay, and other functions.

The new solid-state Action Button is expected to be more reliable and durable than the previous mechanical Action Button. It is also expected to be more responsive and provide better haptic feedback.

The iPhone 16 is expected to be released in September 2024. It is unclear if the device will feature the revised antenna design and new button that have been rumored. However, these rumors are certainly interesting and suggest that Apple is working on some significant changes to the iPhone design.