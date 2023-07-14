Infinix launches the new Hot 30 5G: a premium-looking device with uninterrupted 5G connectivity, strong performance, a big display, and fast memory

Infinix, a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group is all set to amplify its Hot Series 5G Smartphone range with the launch of much-awaited Hot 30 5G. Expected to go live on Flipkart from July 18th, this groundbreaking smartphone sets a new standard with a unique combination of style and the power of uninterrupted 5G connectivity. Packed with an array of impressive features like premium design, stunning camera, massive battery, fast performance, etc.,the device has been designed to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience to consumers at just INR 11,499 and INR 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB respectively.

Premium design with a bigger display & immersive entertainment

Designed with durability and style in mind, the Hot 30 5G boasts a premium design with a glass and leather finish, complemented by a chromed frame that adds a touch of luxury, making it a true fashion statement. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is much more convenient, allowing users to unlock the device effortlessly. The Dual speakers are equipped with DTS, providing a cinematic sound experience, helping to immerse users in their favorite movies, music, and games.

At the heart of the Hot 30 5G smartphone is a 6.78-inch FHD120Hz display that offers a stunning and immersive visual experience with vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. With 580 nits of brightness, this display provides 15% extra brightness compared to its previous model, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight and making every image and video vibrant and captivating. So, whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the Hot 30 5G’s display will captivate you with its crisp resolution and immersive visuals.

Massive battery for all-day power & enhanced connectivity

One of the standout features of the Hot 30 5G is its uninterrupted 5G connectivity and a massive 6000mAh battery, offering all-day power to keep up with the busiest of lifestyles. Thanks to the 18Watt Type-C fast charging solution, the device supports fast charging, ensuring you spend less time plugged in and more time on the go. So, staying connected to the world by streaming videos, gaming, scrolling through social media, or working on the go is easier with the Hot 30 5G, owing to its efficient 5G connectivity and a reliable and long-lasting power source.

Stunning camera capabilities

Capture every moment in stunning detail with the Hot 30 5G’s 50MP Dual AI camera. Whether there are breathtaking landscapes or close-up portraits, the camera promises to deliver exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. The 8MP AI selfie camera is perfect for taking beautiful self-portraits and engaging in clear video calls with friends and family. With quad-LED and pro camera modes like film, dual video, beauty, and portrait features, users can unlock their creativity and express themselves through photography like never before.

Fast performance and multitasking

The device comes pre-loaded with the latest Android 13 OS, providing a smooth and optimized user experience. Infinix’s XOS 13 interface complements the Android 13 software, offering a seamless and intuitive interface for users to enjoy.

Under the hood, the device is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G processor, built on a 7nm production process. With a clock speed of 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 and a remarkable AnTuTu 9 score of 369K, this device is designed to handle even the most demanding tasks easily, like delivering powerful performance for smooth multitasking, gaming, and app usage. With up to 16GB of RAM (including 8GB Extended RAM) and high speed 128GB of ROM, the device enables seamless multitasking and allows to store your favourite movies, pictures, videos, apps, and more.

Durable, secure, and fun

Experience the convenience of NFC technology with the highly anticipated Hot 30 5G. The device enables tap-and-pay functionality for a seamless payment experience. The smartphone is also splash-proof with an IP53 certification, ensuring it can withstand everyday splashes and spills.

Infinix has adopted a customer-centric approach by establishing a strong network of 1250 service centres across 1000 towns in India, ensuring that users have easy access to a highly responsive after-sales experience. To further enhance convenience, Infinix devices come equipped with the Carlcare App. It empowers users to locate their nearest service centre effortlessly and provides real-time information on parts availability at these centres.