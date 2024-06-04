Apple iPhone 16 Pro to Feature Thinnest Bezels Yet

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is generating buzz with reports indicating it will have the thinnest bezels ever seen on an iPhone. This development is set to enhance the visual experience, providing a larger display area without increasing the device’s overall footprint.

What are Thinner Bezels?

Bezels are the borders that frame the screen of a smartphone. Over the years, Apple has progressively reduced the size of these borders to maximize screen space. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to take this trend further with the adoption of a new technology called Border Reduction Structure (BRS). This technology involves a more efficient arrangement of the circuitry beneath the display, allowing for a thinner bezel without compromising display quality or device integrity.

Technical Challenges and Solutions

Implementing BRS technology has posed significant challenges. Reports suggest that both LG Display and Samsung Display, the primary suppliers for Apple’s OLED screens, have struggled to meet Apple’s stringent production standards. The technical complexity of tightly packing the circuits and bending some wiring underneath the bezel increases the difficulty of maintaining consistent production quality. However, advancements in heat dissipation technologies have alleviated some of these issues, making it feasible for Apple to proceed with this design​​.

Expected Display Sizes

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. These changes are made possible by the thinner bezels, which allow for larger screens without significantly altering the device’s overall dimensions​​.

Industry Impact

The push towards thinner bezels is part of a broader industry trend aiming for bezel-less smartphones. Apple’s adoption of BRS technology positions it at the forefront of this movement. Despite potential changes in plans, industry insiders are optimistic about the implementation, noting that thinner bezels could set a new standard for smartphone design.

Future Prospects

Apple’s goal of achieving a bezel-free iPhone is gradually coming closer to reality. The iPhone 16 series represents a significant step in this direction. As Apple continues to innovate, future models may eventually eliminate bezels entirely, offering an uninterrupted edge-to-edge display experience​.