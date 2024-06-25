Amazon Prime Day Is Back: Get Ready For the Deals to Drop on July 16 and 17

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is set to unleash a plethora of deals on July 16 and 17, marking its return as one of the biggest shopping events of the year. This eagerly awaited event, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, spans across numerous countries, offering a wide range of discounts and deals on everything from electronics to daily essentials.

What to Expect

This year, Amazon Prime Day will kick off at midnight on July 16 and continue until 23:59 on July 17. Members can look forward to early deals starting from July 12, ensuring that the savvy shoppers get a head start on grabbing some of the best offers​​.

During last year’s event, Amazon shattered records with Prime members purchasing over 375 million items worldwide. The total savings exceeded $2.5 billion, underscoring the scale and impact of this shopping bonanza​​.

How to Participate

To take part in Prime Day, shoppers need to be Amazon Prime members. For those not already subscribed, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, providing an excellent opportunity to explore not only the deals but also the myriad benefits that come with membership, such as free shipping, exclusive access to movies, series, and more​.

Tips for Prime Day Shopping

Early Access: Start watching for deals from July 12. Amazon tends to release deals in waves, so staying updated can lead to better savings. Wishlist: Add items you’re interested in to your wishlist to monitor price changes and deal availability. Compare Prices: Utilize price tracking tools to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible. Plan Ahead: Know what you want to buy in advance to avoid impulse purchases.

Highlights of Prime Day Deals

The event will showcase significant discounts across a variety of categories. Expect substantial savings on Amazon’s own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TV. It’s also an excellent time for back-to-school shopping, with deals on laptops, tablets, and school supplies. However, for bigger purchases like major appliances or the latest 2024 TVs, it might be better to wait for sales later in the year, like Black Friday, when deeper discounts could be available​​.