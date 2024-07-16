Amazon Prime Day: Every AirPods Model Gets New Record Low Price

Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day 2024 has ushered in some of the lowest prices seen on Apple AirPods, catering to tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. This article explores the range of discounts across various AirPods models, providing shoppers with an opportunity to snag Apple’s popular earbuds at significantly reduced prices.

Significant Discounts Across the Board

The event has marked a notable reduction in prices for several AirPods models. The AirPods 2nd Generation, originally priced at $129, are now available for $69, marking a $60 savings​​. Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, featuring advanced noise cancellation and spatial audio, has seen a reduction from $249 to $169​​.

Premium Models at All-Time Lows

For those seeking high-end features, the AirPods Max, Apple’s over-ear headphones known for their exceptional sound quality and active noise cancellation, are listed at $399, down from their usual $549​​. This $150 discount represents a significant deal for buyers interested in premium audio experiences.

AirPods 3rd Generation Also Sees Price Cuts

The 3rd Generation model, which bridges the gap between the standard AirPods and the Pro version, is now priced at $119, reduced from $169. These earbuds include features like spatial audio and a shorter stem design, making them a modern and feature-rich option for Apple device users​.

Availability and Prime Membership

These deals are available exclusively through Amazon, and shoppers require an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts during the two-day event, which is set for July 16-17.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 not only offers substantial discounts on Apple AirPods but also reflects Amazon’s aggressive pricing strategy, making premium technology more accessible to a broader audience. Whether upgrading to a newer model or buying your first pair, Prime Day offers a prime opportunity to invest in quality earbuds at a fraction of the cost.