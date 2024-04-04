AI-Powered Clinical Research Platform Manifold Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding

Discover how QuantHealth's AI-powered clinical research platform raised $15 million in Series A funding to revolutionize drug development and clinical trials​

In a significant move for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, QuantHealth, an Israeli startup specializing in AI-powered clinical trial design, has announced the successful closure of a $15 million Series A funding round. This financial milestone is co-led by Bertelsmann Investments and Pitango HealthTech, with additional contributions from previous investors Shoni Top Ventures, Nina Capital, and Nova Capital. With this latest round, QuantHealth’s total external funding reaches $20 million, underscoring the industry’s growing confidence in AI’s potential to revolutionize drug development processes.

QuantHealth’s innovative platform is at the forefront of addressing one of the pharmaceutical industry’s most pressing challenges: the high failure rate of clinical trials. Leveraging a vast dataset encompassing 350 million patients, extensive biomedical knowledge-graphs, and clinical trial data, the company’s AI technology boasts an impressive ability to predict trial outcomes with 86% accuracy. This predictive prowess not only promises to optimize trial designs but also aims to significantly reduce the risk, time, and cost associated with drug development.

The staggering statistic that over 90% of drugs fail to make it from clinical trials to market, at an annual cost of approximately $50 billion, highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions like those offered by QuantHealth. The company’s approach involves simulating trials at scale to expedite and derisk the drug development process, thereby enhancing the likelihood of success for clinical trials.

QuantHealth’s recent funding round is not just a financial boost but a testament to the potential of AI in transforming the pharmaceutical landscape. The investment by Accenture Ventures further amplifies this sentiment, signaling a strong endorsement of QuantHealth’s technology and its capacity to fast-track clinical trials while minimizing costs. This strategic partnership is expected to leverage Accenture’s global reach and deep industry expertise, thereby accelerating QuantHealth’s mission to innovate within the drug development ecosystem.

This development comes on the heels of QuantHealth’s expansion into the U.S. market and the bolstering of its executive team, indicating the company’s commitment to scaling its innovative platform globally. With the AI-powered clinical trial design space poised for growth, QuantHealth’s progress represents a significant leap forward in the quest to bring more effective and safer drugs to patients worldwide more efficiently.

The implications of QuantHealth’s advancements extend beyond the immediate financial injection. By significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of clinical trials, the startup is not just transforming how pharmaceutical companies approach drug development; it’s paving the way for a future where life-saving treatments can be developed and brought to market faster than ever before.