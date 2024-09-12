A Blast from the Past: Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Brings Arcade Classics Back to Life

Relive the arcade glory days with the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection! Seven classic fighting games, online play, and bonus features await.

In a nostalgic move that has fighting game fans buzzing, Capcom has released the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This collection brings together seven iconic crossover fighting games from the late 90s and early 2000s, delivering a potent dose of arcade action to modern platforms. It’s a celebration of a beloved era, offering both seasoned players and newcomers a chance to experience these influential titles.

The collection is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, ensuring broad accessibility for players across various platforms. The release date was June 24, 2022, marking a significant moment for fans who have been eagerly awaiting this compilation.

The Lineup: Seven Classics, One Collection

X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994)

Marvel Super Heroes (1995)

X-Men vs. Street Fighter (1996)

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter (1997)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes (1998)

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (2000)

The Punisher (1993) – a beat ’em up bonus game

Features That Enhance the Experience

The collection isn’t simply a repackaging of old games. Capcom has included several features designed to enhance the experience:

Online Play with Rollback Netcode : Experience smooth online matches with minimal lag, thanks to rollback netcode implementation.

: Experience smooth online matches with minimal lag, thanks to rollback netcode implementation. Training Mode : Hone your skills and experiment with combos in the dedicated training mode.

: Hone your skills and experiment with combos in the dedicated training mode. Museum Mode : Delve into the history of these games with concept art, design documents, and other behind-the-scenes material.

: Delve into the history of these games with concept art, design documents, and other behind-the-scenes material. Music Player : Enjoy the iconic soundtracks that defined these games.

: Enjoy the iconic soundtracks that defined these games. Visual Filters : Customize the look with various filters, including pixel-perfect and CRT options.

: Customize the look with various filters, including pixel-perfect and CRT options. Save States: Create save states at any point, providing flexibility and convenience.

Critical Reception and Player Feedback

The Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection has generally been well-received by both critics and players:

Critics praise the faithful emulation, online play, and additional features, noting that it’s a fantastic way to revisit these classics or experience them for the first time.

Players appreciate the rollback netcode, museum mode, and overall presentation.

Some minor criticisms include the lack of certain titles (like Marvel vs. Capcom 3) and the occasional online matchmaking issue.

Personal Experience: A Trip Down Memory Lane

As someone who spent countless hours in arcades playing these games, the collection has been a delightful trip down memory lane. The online play is a game-changer, allowing me to relive those competitive moments with friends and players worldwide. The museum mode is a treasure trove of information, offering a glimpse into the development process and the creative minds behind these classics. The inclusion of The Punisher was a pleasant surprise, adding a different flavor to the collection.

Should You Buy It?

If you’re a fan of fighting games, Marvel, Capcom, or retro gaming in general, the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is a must-have. It’s a fantastic package that faithfully preserves these iconic games and adds modern features to enhance the experience. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or discovering them for the first time, this collection offers hours of exhilarating arcade action.

A Deeper Dive: Game-by-Game Breakdown

X-Men: Children of the Atom

The game that started it all, introducing fast-paced gameplay, air combos, and super jumps.

Features popular X-Men characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Magneto.

Known for its vibrant visuals and energetic soundtrack.

Marvel Super Heroes

Builds on the foundation of Children of the Atom with a similar gameplay style.

Introduces Marvel characters beyond the X-Men, including Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man.

Features the Infinity Gems, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay.

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

The first crossover between the X-Men and Street Fighter universes.

Introduces tag-team battles, allowing players to switch between two characters mid-match.

Features iconic Street Fighter characters like Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li.

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

Continues the tag-team format with even more characters from both universes.

Introduces “Variable Assists,” allowing players to call in their partner for a quick attack.

Features a more balanced roster and refined gameplay mechanics.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Expands the roster to include characters from various Capcom franchises like Mega Man and Strider.

Introduces “Variable Crossovers,” allowing players to perform powerful team attacks.

Features a unique “Duo Team Attack” system, adding another layer of strategy.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

The pinnacle of the series, featuring a massive roster of 56 characters.

Introduces three-on-three battles, allowing for even more chaotic and strategic gameplay.

Features a deep combo system and a wide variety of playstyles.

Remains a popular competitive fighting game to this day.

The Punisher

A side-scrolling beat ’em up game featuring The Punisher and Nick Fury.

Offers a different gameplay experience from the fighting games in the collection.

A fun bonus for fans of classic arcade brawlers.

The Future of Marvel vs. Capcom

The release of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection has reignited interest in the series, and fans are hopeful for a new installment. While there’s no official announcement yet, the success of this collection could pave the way for a Marvel vs. Capcom 4.