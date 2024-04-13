$80 Portable Speaker Delivers High-Quality Sound for Any Music Genre

Discover the JBL Go 3, an $80 portable speaker known for its robust sound and durability, perfect for any music genre. Ideal for outdoor use with a long battery life.

If you’re in the market for an affordable yet powerful portable speaker, the JBL Go 3 might be exactly what you need. Priced at approximately $80, this compact device is designed to deliver a high-quality audio experience suitable for any style of music.

The JBL Go 3 has garnered attention for its impressive sound capabilities packed into a small frame. Users can expect a robust sound profile that includes surprisingly deep bass and high overall precision, despite its diminutive size. It’s particularly noted for its warm and convincing performance across various music genres, making it a versatile choice for music lovers.

Durability is another hallmark of the JBL Go 3, equipped with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. This makes it ideal for outdoor activities where it might be exposed to water splashes or dusty conditions. The speaker’s design also includes a silicon-reinforced fabric loop, enhancing its portability and ease of attachment to bags or other items.

The EarFun UBOOM L offers robust sound quality with a realistic sound signature, which is quite impressive for its price range. It supports basic Bluetooth codecs like SBC and AAC, ensuring decent sound quality across various devices. Additionally, the speaker provides a practical user experience with easy pairing and the ability to link two speakers for enhanced stereo sound or party mode, though it doesn’t support syncing with multiple units beyond this.

One of the drawbacks is the absence of a companion app, which restricts some functionality like EQ customization and simplified firmware updates. Users may find the process of updating the firmware a bit tedious, as it requires specific steps and can be time-consuming.

Connectivity is straightforward, utilizing Bluetooth 5.1, although it does lack some features found in other speakers, such as an auxiliary port and multipoint Bluetooth connection. It also does not support access to a brand-specific app or hands-free functions, which may be a consideration for some users.

Battery life is reasonable, with the device capable of playing music for up to 12 hours at 50% volume, although this duration decreases with higher volume levels. Charging the speaker is quick and convenient, taking about 2 hours via a USB-C port.

The JBL Go 3 is an excellent choice for those seeking a portable and sturdy speaker capable of delivering quality sound across a range of musical styles, all without breaking the bank. Its compact size and sound quality make it a compelling option for both casual listeners and avid music fans alike​.