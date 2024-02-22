Kanto Ren Active Speakers: HDMI Connectivity for Enhanced TV Audio

Kanto Audio, a well-known name in the speaker industry, has debuted its latest creation – the Ren active speakers. Designed to provide a significant upgrade to your TV room, these speakers feature HDMI ARC connectivity, offering a streamlined and high-quality audio experience.

Key Highlights:

HDMI ARC connectivity: Simplifies setup and minimizes cable clutter.

100 watts of Class D amplification: Delivers clear highs, detailed midrange, and impactful bass.

Dedicated TV sound modes: Provide Vocal Boost for clearer dialogue and Night Mode to prevent disturbing others.

Compact size: Ideal for seamless integration into your entertainment setup.

Remote control included: Offers convenient operation.

Beyond the Basics

The Kanto Ren active speakers stand apart from traditional soundbar setups with their focus on high-quality music playback alongside TV optimization. Equipped with 1-inch silk dome tweeters and 5.25-inch mid-woofers, they promise to deliver an immersive audio experience ideal for movies, TV shows, and your favorite music tracks.

Kanto’s reputation for producing well-engineered audio products suggests that the Ren speakers will excel in clarity and detail compared to many soundbars in a similar price bracket. While the lack of a dedicated subwoofer might be a limitation for those seeking the deepest bass rumble, the Rens are likely to deliver a satisfying and balanced sound profile.

Technical Specifications

Frequency Response: Provide the specific frequency range the speakers are capable of reproducing (e.g., 50Hz – 20kHz). This gives a technical indicator as to the overall sound quality and performance.

Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): A measure of how much background noise is present in the audio signal. A higher SNR indicates cleaner sound.

Crossover Frequency: The point at which the speaker divides the audio signal between the tweeter and mid-woofer.

Features and Design

DSP (Digital Signal Processing): Mention if the speakers include any DSP technology to optimize the audio output for different listening scenarios.

Finish and Build Quality: Touch upon the materials used in construction and the overall aesthetic appeal of the Ren speakers (e.g., wooden cabinets or a sleek minimalist design).

Subwoofer Output: Emphasize that a dedicated subwoofer can be connected for those desiring even more powerful bass.

Connectivity and Controls

In addition to HDMI ARC, which allows for easy connection and control via your TV remote, the Kanto Ren speakers offer a range of other input options. These include:

Optical (Toslink)

RCA (line-level analog)

USB-C for connecting a computer

Bluetooth with support for aptX HD, delivering near CD-quality wireless audio

With this range of connectivity, the Ren speakers become a true hub for your entertainment center, catering to various audio sources. The included remote provides easy control over volume, input selection, and sound modes, ensuring user-friendly operation.

Pricing and Availability

The Kanto Ren active speakers are priced at $600, placing them in a competitive segment of the market. They present a compelling option for those seeking a clutter-free, high-performance audio solution for their TV without compromising on musicality.

A Strong Contender in the TV Audio Market

The inclusion of HDMI ARC in Kanto’s Ren powered speakers marks a welcome shift toward convenience and practicality in the realm of TV audio. Their dedication to exceptional audio quality and versatile connectivity promises a satisfying user experience. As soundbars become increasingly commonplace, the Kanto Ren speakers with their focus on music and detailed sound reproduction offer a well-rounded entertainment solution that stands out in a crowded field.