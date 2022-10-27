3 Simple Ways to Reduce Your Car Running Costs

The cost of driving a car is getting more expensive by the minute, and many car owners are trying to find ways to keep theirs to a minimum. Thankfully for them, there are plenty of ways that they can do this. Many car owners may not realize it, but the way that they drive might be driving their costs up. Being smart when shopping for a vehicle or vehicle-related expenses can also help. Let’s take a look at a few simple ways that you can reduce your car running costs.

Downsize

The first thing you should do is see whether you can downsize your current vehicle. No one who lives alone needs to have an SUV, so if you have one, consider moving at least to a crossover. You also don’t necessarily need to have a minivan if you have a family. If you only have two children and don’t intend to add more to your family, there are plenty of nice hatchbacks and family sedans that you could look at instead.

Get Cheaper Insurance

If you’ve been with the same insurer your whole life or you go with the first insurer you come across, there’s an almost certain chance that you could get a better deal somewhere else. There may also be factors that could help you save on insurance.

If you’re over 50, for instance, it would be a good idea to get your AARP membership right away. You could then get low-cost auto insurance from The Hartford. Auto insurance from The Hartford will give you all the protection that you need at a fraction of the price if you’re an AARP member. Membership will also allow you to get discounts that will allow you to lower your costs even further.

If you’re not a senior, know that there are plenty of other ways that you could cut your insurance costs. Most companies will offer a discount if you allow them to put a monitor on your vehicle, and if you have sound driving practices, this could be a good idea. You could also get a discount by insuring multiple vehicles with the same company. So, try to learn about different ways to save on insurance right now and use as many of them as possible.

Shop Better

You must be careful when shopping for vehicles too. You need to do your research on how much car parts cost for different vehicles, and how prone they are to breakdowns. You also have to be very careful with your timing. Buying a brand-new vehicle is rarely a good idea, and it’s wise to wait until the vehicle has depreciated a bit before considering buying. Waiting at least three years will take away a large part of the depreciative hit and allow you to enjoy the warranty for a few years.

All these tips will help you keep your car running costs as low as possible. You should also try to drive responsibly, find ways to drive less, and pay very special attention to maintenance to prevent issues.