LIC policyholders can now access over 11 services directly on WhatsApp

The Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) has introduced a 24*7 interactive service for its subscribers on WhatsApp. Policyholders can easily access information and services related to policy within the official LIC WhatsApp chatbot.

The services one can avail through the LIC WhatsApp chatbot are: 1) Policy holders to access information on loan eligibility 2) Repayment quotation 3) Get policy status 4) Get Bonus information 5) ULIP -statement of units 6) Get LIC services links 7) Get updates on Premium due dates 8) Loan interest due date notifications 9) Certificate on paid Premium 10) Opt-in/Opt-out option and 11) End conversation

To avail services, policyholders will have to first register on www.licindia.in. Users can then send a ‘Hi’ from their registered mobile number on +91 89768 62090 and select through any of the 11 services. This interactive service will equip policyholders to access information at the click of a button, making the process faster, secure and convenient.

Ravi Garg, Director – Business Messaging, WhatsApp India says, “Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is synonymous with trust and assurance for over 250 Million people in India. WhatsApp is delighted to partner with this iconic institution to make the essential financial solution of insurance available for all. LIC’s services on the WhatsApp Business Platform are redefining the conventional experience for policyholders, making it simpler, safe, secure and on the go.”

“For over six decades now, LIC has carried the responsibility of over 250 million Indians. At ValueFirst, we’re quite excited to have built a solution on WhatsApp for LIC. Policyholders will now be able to interact with LIC at their convenience at their fingertips on use cases such as premium due date, policy status, loan eligibility, and so much more. This conversational AI solution will help LIC strengthen its brand even more through better customer engagement.” says Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO & Founder, ValueFirst.