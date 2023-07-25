Zoop by Titan Sets the Style Bar High with Trendy Back-to-School Collection

Calling all parents and fashion savvy kids! Zoop, the kids watch brand from the House of Titan, unveils its latest line-up – Back to school collection. Especially designed with students in mind, the collection embraces the blend of fashion and functionality in the coolest way possible. With their clean and easy-to-read dials, these watches are the ultimate statement for every classroom trendsetter.

Gearing up for a style revolution, each timepiece in this stunning collection offers a range of remarkable features, making it the perfect companion for school goers.

The minimal 38mm case, with a thickness of 10.3mm, allows students to check time effortlessly, never missing a beat. Available in pink, blue, black and grey and boasting a P3H function and 3 ATM water resistance, it is a perfect accessory for young go-getters who settle for nothing less. Say goodbye to worries about durability and reliability because this collection is here to triumph over the hurdles of daily school life. From science class to sports, the watches give the little ones the confidence to conquer the world, one stylish tick at a time! Unleashing the inner punctual superheroes, the Back to School collection is here to become the kids’ trusty accomplice in the quest for timely assignments and a well-balanced play routine. No more excuses for missed deadlines or delayed adventures.

Joining forces with Sparsh Mahajan, the recipient of the Hello Imaginators scholarship for 2023, Zoop by Titan is making waves in supporting exceptional young talent. Sparsh Mahajan is our bright young imaginator who has leveraged digital platforms to bring his creativity alive and truly embody the spirit of Zoop as a brand.

Motivating the younglings to wear their ambitions on their sleeves, Zoop by Titan is here to be a trusted ally in relishing every adventure that comes their way.

Rock this school year with these cool watches priced at INR 725 available at www.titan.co.in.