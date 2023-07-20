Nothing Phone (2) Open Sales and Monochrome Icon Pack

Hi, Last week, London-based consumer tech brand Nothing unveiled Phone (2) to the world and the reception from community, media and attendees of the Nothing Drops has been incredible.

This is a quick reminder that open sales start in India on Friday, 21 July 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Users can now complete the look of their Phone (2) with the Nothing Icon Pack for Nothing OS. The minimal, monochrome look has been designed to make interactions with a phone less distracting and more intentional. Available now on Google Play Store: https://t.co/lCB6MCETj4. Phone (1) users will also be available to download the Icon Pack with the Nothing OS 2.0 software update coming in late August.

Beyond being Nothing’s most premium offering, Phone (2) is their most sustainable too. Nothing’s Phone (2) Sustainability Report has just been published and can be read in full via nothing.tech/pages/ sustainability.

Availability and Pricing