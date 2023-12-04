Zoom App Arrives on Apple TV 4K with Continuity Camera Support

Apple TV 4K users can now make and receive Zoom calls using their iPhone or iPad as a webcam with Continuity Camera support.The Zoom app for Apple TV 4K was quietly released on the tvOS App Store over the weekend. The app allows users to make and receive Zoom calls using their iPhone or iPad as a webcam with Continuity Camera support.

Key Highlights:

Zoom app is now available on Apple TV 4K.

Users can make and receive Zoom calls using their iPhone or iPad as a webcam with Continuity Camera support.

The Zoom app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store.

In a significant move that expands the reach of video conferencing, Zoom has released an app for Apple TV 4K, empowering users to make and receive Zoom calls seamlessly from their television screens. This innovative integration leverages Apple’s Continuity Camera feature, enabling users to utilize their iPhone or iPad as a high-quality webcam for enhanced video calling experiences.

To use the Zoom app with Continuity Camera, users will need to have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16.1 or later and an Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.3 or later.

Once the app is installed, users can sign in to their Zoom account and start making calls. When a call is in progress, users can use their iPhone or iPad as a webcam to show their face. The video from the iPhone or iPad will be displayed on the Apple TV 4K screen.

The Zoom app for Apple TV 4K is a great way to make and receive Zoom calls on a larger screen. It is also a great way to use Continuity Camera to show your face during calls.

Here are some of the benefits of using the Zoom app with Continuity Camera:

Larger screen: The video from the iPhone or iPad will be displayed on the Apple TV 4K screen, which is much larger than the screen on an iPhone or iPad.

Better sound: The Apple TV 4K has built-in speakers that can provide better sound quality than the speakers on an iPhone or iPad.

Hands-free calling: Users can use their iPhone or iPad as a webcam while they are using their hands for other things, such as taking notes or typing.

Overall, the Zoom app for Apple TV 4K is a great addition to the tvOS App Store. It is a great way to make and receive Zoom calls on a larger screen and with better sound quality.