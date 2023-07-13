Garmin Expands its Golf Eco-System in India with the addition of Approach® S70 Series: The Ultimate Golf Smartwatches

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), is excited to announce the launch of the Approach ® S70 series in India, it’s the newest flagship golf smartwatches designed to enhance golfing experiences and overall fitness. Available in two different sizes, these premium smartwatches are packed with advanced on-the-course tools and fitness features to help golfers build a better all-around game. The Approach S70 Series starts at INR 72,990.

Experience the ultimate golf smartwatch with the Approach S70 and take your game to the next level. Golfers will be able to play more rounds without needing to charge thanks to the Approach S70 series’ extended battery life. The Approach S70 can hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS.

Speaking about the new smartwatches, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India said, “Golf holds great importance as a sport category for Garmin, and we are dedicated to enhancing the golfing experience for players. Our latest addition to the Garmin Golf Eco-System, the Approach S70 series, are designed to empower golfers by providing them with advanced tools and features that help them better understand and navigate the game. With the Approach S70 series, available in two sizes and featuring stunning AMOLED touchscreen displays, Indian golfers can enjoy better viewing and an optimal fit on their wrists. These smartwatches offer comprehensive course maps, precise distance calculations, and valuable performance insights, enabling golfers to make informed decisions on the course. We are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Indian golfers and expanding the Garmin Golf Eco-System, helping them experience the sport better and gain a deeper understanding of the game.”

Check out how the Approach S70 series can improve your next round here .

We’ve got your game

Whether a seasoned veteran of the links or new to the sport, golfers of all ages and skill levels will appreciate the on-course features of the Approach S70 series:

Comprehensive CourseView maps: See every hole in elaborate detail on 43,000+ preloaded courses, with the ability to pan and zoom to know the lay of the land.

Improved Virtual Caddie: View shot dispersion data and receive more accurate club suggestions based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind and more.

Enhanced PlaysLike Distance: See an analytical estimate of how a shot will play based on an uphill or downhill lie, wind, temperature, and air pressure.

AutoShot round analyzer: Pair with Approach CT10 club tracking sensors for more automatic game-tracking capabilities, including detecting putts and chips.

Scorekeeper: Track round score hole-by-hole, and upload to the Garmin Golf app for stat tracking and handicap calculation.

Display and Readability:

The Approach S70 series is equipped with super-bright and easy-to-read AMOLED touchscreen displays, offering excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Golfers can effortlessly access and analyze detailed course maps, providing a comprehensive overview of every hole. The vibrant display ensures that golfers can easily read distances, track their progress, and make informed decisions on the course, enhancing their overall playing experience.

Innovative features to improve performance

Designed to enhance every golfer’s game, the Approach S70 series offers an array of impressive on-course features. With comprehensive CourseView maps, golfers have a detailed representation of each hole at their fingertips, allowing them to strategize and make well-informed shots. The improved Virtual Caddie feature analyzes shot dispersion data, taking into account factors such as historical swing data, elevation, wind speed, and direction to provide accurate club suggestions. The PlaysLike Distance feature provides golfers with an estimate of how each shot will play based on factors like uphill or downhill lies, wind, temperature, and air pressure. Additionally, the AutoShot round analyzer and scorekeeper feature automatically tracks rounds, including putts and chips, providing golfers with valuable performance data to analyze and improve their game.

Wearability and Stylish Design:

The Approach S70 series from Garmin is the ultimate golf smartwatch that seamlessly combines style and functionality. With a lightweight and sleek design, featuring a ceramic bezel and scratch-resistant lens, it is not only a practical tool on the golf course but also an elegant accessory for everyday wear. The 1.2″ or 1.4″ AMOLED display provides exceptional clarity and readability, ensuring that golfers can easily view course details and navigate through the 43,000+ preloaded golf courses from around the world. The attention-grabbing accent color ring between the bezel and watch case adds a touch of sophistication, making a bold fashion statement.

Garmin Coach and Training Tools:

The Approach S70 series goes beyond being a golf smartwatch and becomes a personal training partner. With preloaded activity profiles for strength, HIIT, yoga, running, and more, golfers can improve their overall fitness and flexibility. Garmin Coach offers customized training plans specifically designed for golfers, helping them refine their skills and reach their performance goals. Additionally, the Garmin Connect app provides access to over 1,600 individual exercises, allowing golfers to create personalized workout regimens tailored to their fitness preferences and track their progress over time. By monitoring metrics such as wrist-based heart rate, Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery™ energy levels, and advanced sleep patterns, golfers can gain a comprehensive understanding of their overall well-being, optimize their training, and prevent injuries.

Easy-to-use connected features

The Approach S70 series offers a range of connected features that enhance both on and off-course experiences. Golfers can stay connected with smart notifications, receiving text messages, social media updates, emails, and more directly on their smartwatch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Additionally, when paired with wireless headphones, golfers can stream their favorite music or podcasts directly from their wrist, thanks to compatibility with popular music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. The Connect IQ app integration further enhances customization options, allowing golfers to download different watch faces and explore a variety of third-party apps.

Price and Availability

Part Number Product Details MSRP (INR) 010-02746-50 Approach S70, 42mm, Golf GPS, White, SEA 72,990 010-02746-51 Approach S70, 42mm, Golf GPS, Powder Gray, SEA 72,990 010-02746-52 Approach S70, 47mm, Golf GPS, Black, SEA 78,490

