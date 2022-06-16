ZHIYUN launches FIVERAY FR100C its First Powerful, Portable LED Light Stick

ZHIYUN, the world’s leading gimbal brand for filmmakers with cameras and smartphones, has launched its first portable lighting accessory, the powerful FIVERAY FR100C.

Lighting is an essential part of filmmaking process, and ZHIYUN intends to provide users with a comprehensive photography and filmmaking product range, encompassing everything a scene needs, from imaging, lighting to audio. The FR100C is the result of ZHIYUN’s own R&D efforts and technologies, resulting in a portable LED light stick that’s 5X brighter than alternatives.

Powerful, Portable & Convenient

The FR100C is a powerful, portable LED light stick that’s slimmer and weighs less than competitor alternatives, and yet still achieves 5X more luminosity. The FR100C can produce up to 21195 lux (at 0.3m) and provides 100 dimming steps to precisely meet the requirements of the scene. An ergonomic control wheel and inbuilt status display is easy to see, and convenient for one-handed control. The standard ¼ mounting screw hole in the base allows the FR100C to be mounted on a gimbal, tripod, stand or other equipment as required for each scene.

Full Range Color/Temperature Adjustment

Supporting a full temperature range from 2700K-6300K, plus RGB hue, saturation and brightness using the HIS full color mode allows more freedom to fit the lighting to any scene, whether it’s a natural environment or when something more creative is required.

Cool Operation & Fast Charging Support

Built in fans ensure effective cooling, ensuring it can be used even in high ambient temperatures. A large 6-cell internal battery provides hours of illumination, while extremely fast 120W PD charging via USB-C ensures the FR100C can be back in use exceptionally quickly, minimizing downtime.

MSRP:

The ZHIYUN FIVERAY FR100C is available in white and black color options for USD$199, or with a combo that includes a 120W power adapter for USD$249