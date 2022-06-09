ZHIYUN launches new SMOOTH Q4 Smartphone Gimbal

ZHIYUN, a leading gimbal manufacturer, announces the launch of the ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 smartphone gimbal. Aimed at on-the-move lifestyle, fashion, filmmakers, live-streamers, vloggers, and influencers, the new 3-axis stabilizer, is designed for super quick-shooting capabilities and ultra-creative output, day or night.

ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4’s new arm design with improved feel and grip facilitates lightning-fast unfolding and packing. Once unfolded, it’s 215mm built-in extendable rod allows videographers to shoot at various angles from a wider background, enriching creative options. Users can quickly switch between landscape and portrait mode in a single click.

The ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 sports a double-sided powerful magnetic fill light at 5500K with four adjustable brightness levels, meaning videographers can create the right atmosphere for cinematic storytelling, even when shooting in the dark.

Measuring 181.7 x 107.7 x 56.3mm, weighing 370g, the compact and newest member of the popular SMOOTH Q range offers unrivaled interactivity and control. Its simple, seamless one-handed operation with its multi-functional control wheel allows filmmakers to press to adjust the brightness and slide to adjust the focal length. Viewing and switching between different shooting modes has never been easier with the most intuitive indicators and a well-organized, improved control panel. Everything is within sight and at arm’s length, allowing users convenient control over the gimbal’s and smartphone parameters.

SmartShooting functionality continues with the updated and dedicated ZY CAMI App with a brand-new feature, SMART Templates BTS (Behind the Scenes). This functionality allows users to film using their selected template, which imitates the BTS camera movement showing the filmmaker how best to move the camera to shoot the template video. Users can then compare their footage side by side on a split-screen with the template after shooting footage.

Video creations will stand out easily with BTS functionality and the app’s filters, music, and special effects. Simply select the desired modes within the ZY CAMI App, and the SMOOTH Q4 will automatically guide videographers to create stunning masterpieces. Additional features, including SmartFollow 3.0, make sure the subjects are always in the center of the frame. Gesture Control kickstarts shooting with a simple movement towards the camera, and Live Stream Master offers face-tracking in native smartphones.

ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 is packed with advanced features and operational modes, including MagicClone Pano. Cinematic effects that were once only available in Hollywood movies are now a breeze to add to the creations.

Pricing and availability

Available from 8 June, pricing is as follows:

The SMOOTH Q4 Standard is available for $119, or with a combo that includes a tripod, protective bag, wrist strap, magnetic fill light, and a prime 1-year membership card, all for $149.