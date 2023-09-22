YouTube Introduces “YouTube Create”: A New AI-Powered Video Editing App

In a bid to simplify the video creation process, YouTube has unveiled its latest offering, “YouTube Create.” Launched in beta, this standalone app is designed to rival TikTok’s CapCut, offering users an intuitive platform for video editing.

Making Video Creation Seamless

Understanding the challenges faced by content creators, especially with the rising popularity of platforms like TikTok, YouTube has taken a significant step to enhance its video production process. The newly introduced mobile editing app, “YouTube Create,” is aimed at streamlining the production of both “Shorts” – YouTube’s answer to TikTok-style videos, and long-form content.

Key Features of YouTube Create:

Precision Editing and Trimming: Allows creators to fine-tune their videos with ease.

Automatic Captioning: Provides real-time captions, enhancing video accessibility.

Voiceover Capabilities: Enables creators to add voiceovers to their videos effortlessly.

Rich Library: Access to a plethora of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music equipped with beat-matching technology.

The primary goal behind this launch is to empower creators to produce high-quality YouTube videos without the need for complex editing software, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

AI at the Forefront

The launch of “YouTube Create” was not the only highlight of the company’s “Made for YouTube” event. The platform also introduced several AI-powered features, including the “Dream Screen” tool. This innovative tool allows users to generate AI-created backgrounds for their videos by simply inputting a prompt. Furthermore, YouTube plans to leverage generative AI to inspire video ideas and draft outlines, assisting creators in their brainstorming sessions.

Availability and Future Prospects

Currently, “YouTube Create” is available in beta in select markets and is free to download. While it’s still in its early stages, the broader rollout and further enhancements are eagerly anticipated.

In Conclusion:

YouTube launches “YouTube Create,” a standalone video editing app.

The app offers a range of features, including precision editing, automatic captioning, and access to a vast library of effects and music.

YouTube also introduced AI-powered tools like the “Dream Screen” for AI-generated video backgrounds.

The app is currently in beta and available in select markets.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the world of video creation!