YouTube Enhances 1080p Video Quality for Smart TVs and YouTube Devices

YouTube is committed to providing its users with the best possible viewing experience, and that includes offering high-quality video. Today, the company is expanding its 1080p Premium option to smart TVs and Android devices.

1080p Premium is an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality that delivers crisper, clearer details. This is especially noticeable in videos with intricate details and motion.

YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy 1080p Premium at no additional cost. The option is currently available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs.

To enable 1080p Premium, open the YouTube app and go to Settings > Video quality. Select “1080p Premium” from the list of options.

In addition to expanding 1080p Premium, YouTube is also introducing a new video player for smart TVs. The new player is designed to be more user-friendly and intuitive. It also includes a number of new features, such as support for HDR and Dolby Vision.

The new video player is rolling out to smart TVs now. It will be available on all major smart TV platforms, including Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, and Android TV.

Whether or not 1080p Premium is worth it depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you are a videophile who demands the highest possible video quality, then 1080p Premium is a good option. However, if you are not as concerned about video quality, then you may not notice a significant difference between standard 1080p and 1080p Premium.

