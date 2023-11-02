Apple Event Recap: 4 Key Things to Know

Apple held its annual event on September 12, 2023, where it unveiled a slew of new products, including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and more.

Key Highlights:

Apple is moving to a USB-C port on all of its new iPhones and iPads. This is a major change, as Apple has been using its proprietary Lightning port for years.

Apple is also phasing out its Intel Macs in favor of its own M-series chips. The M3 chip is the latest and greatest in Apple’s M-series lineup, and it offers significant performance and efficiency improvements over Intel chips.

Apple is investing heavily in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The company announced a new AR/VR headset at its event, which is expected to be released in 2023.

Apple is also committed to environmental sustainability. The company announced that it will be using 100% renewable energy to power its operations by 2030.

iPhone 15:

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone, and it comes with a number of new features and improvements. For starters, the iPhone 15 is powered by the new A17 Bionic chip, which is Apple’s most powerful mobile chip yet. The iPhone 15 also features a new design with a flat edge similar to the iPhone 4, as well as a new always-on display.

Apple Watch Series 9:

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest iteration of Apple’s popular smartwatch. It features a new design with a larger display and a more durable case. The Apple Watch Series 9 also includes a number of new health and fitness features, including a new blood sugar sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

Other announcements:

In addition to the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, Apple also announced a number of other products at its event, including:

A new iPad Pro with the M3 chip

A new MacBook Air with the M3 chip

A new Mac mini with the M3 chip

A new AirPods Pro with a new design and improved sound quality

A new HomePod mini with a new design and improved sound quality

Apple’s event was packed with new product announcements and updates. The iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and new M3 chip are just a few of the highlights. It’s clear that Apple is still innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with consumer technology.