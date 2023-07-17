Yaber debuts in india with the launch of ‘k2s’ — 4k outdoor movie projector with jbl, dolby audio and wi-fi 6

World leader of entertainment projectors Yaber debuts in India in collaboration with Origin Marketing Pvt Ltd today. Celebrating this opportunity, Yaber is proud to announce its first premium product for its Indian consumers — the K2s 4K Outdoor Movie Projector with sound by JBL and Dolby Audio. The projector boasts some of the most important features and technologies that one needs to produce rich 4K cinematic content anywhere and anytime.

The Yaber K2s is a smart and compact 4K movie projector that can instantly convert any space into an entertainment room. All you need is a flat white surface (wall or screen) and some popcorn to enjoy your movies or TV serials wherever you need it. Driven by an 800 ANSI Lumens lamp and featuring up to 4K UHD resolution (4096*2160 Pixels), all you get is crisp, sharp, bright, and stunning visuals. Accompanying the visuals is a powerful inbuilt stereo 20W (10W*2) speaker system powered by JBL and Dolby Audio so you can enjoy superior audio quality with an immersive sound experience that elevates movie nights, gaming sessions, and presentations to new heights. Here’s more — the K2s can also be used as a standalone wireless Bluetooth speaker too when not functioning as a projector.

Complete with connectivity options that are ready for the future, the K2s features Wi-Fi 6 so you don’t experience buffering issues when enjoying a 4K UHD movie online. The projector is extremely smart with support for Amazon Alexa so you can control it with your voice too. Additionally, it also features NFC where you simply can tap your smartphone and instantly start streaming. There’s HDMI (CEC/ARC) for external devices such as laptops, dongles, and media players, a USB port for offline media playback, and up to 7000+ app support, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and many more so you are ready for entertainment anytime you need it.

The Yaber K2s can be placed anywhere and at almost any angle. The onboard intelligence ensures your entertainment is sharp and clear with autofocus and auto keystone adjustments without you needing to adjust any settings. Images are always in perfect focus and alignment, making it perfect for movie nights where you just want to sit back and relax. So go ahead — instantly convert your living room into a large cinema hall with up to 200 inches of immersive 4K content with 360° Dolby Audio sound.

The Yaber K2s 4K Outdoor Movie Projector with JBL, Dolby Audio, and Wi-Fi 6 will be available on Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in for an MRP price of INR 54,900.