JBL’s TUNE True Wireless Headphones – Perfect Sound for an Unmatched Listening Experience

JBL has unveiled its latest addition of the TUNE Series headphones, featuring two new true wireless style options – JBL TUNE Buds and the JBL TUNE Beam, that offer users a remarkable listening experience with superior sound quality and user-friendly features.

On the occasion of World Music Day, JBL is expanding its TUNE series of headphones and making it available to consumers in India as part of the company’s annual Make Music Day event. Every year on June 21, HARMAN celebrates its global music festival, Make Music Day, bringing people together through the power of music. This year the brand has aggressive marketing plans including, leveraging the launch on World Music Day through strategic partnerships with top music artists like Armaan Malik, Monali Thakur and Srushti Tawde. As part of the tie-up, the celeb artists have shot a digital campaign wherein they have created jingles for the Tune series of headphones and nominated other celebs to take up the challenge. The campaign is being leveraged on social media.

The Tune package comes with a diverse range of ear tip options, and the JBL Headphone app assists users in obtaining the optimal seal and fit for all ear types, ensuring maximum comfort and audio performance.

The JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam are engineered with JBL Pure Bass sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technologies, allowing users to control the amount of outside noise they want to hear without removing the earbuds. These headphones support multi-point connection, enabling seamless switching between Bluetooth devices and easy access to native voice assistants. Hands-free calling is made simple with user-controlled sound on the earcup or in-line buttons, and the built-in mics deliver crystal-clear audio. With Bluetooth 5.3, the JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam let each earbud independently synchronize audio streams and broadcast audio streams to multiple listeners.

According to Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, “With the expansion of the premium JBL Tune series in India, we are committed to provide an enhanced immersive audio experience that resonates with our consumers’ passion for music. The innovative product line features cutting-edge technology such as Noise Cancellation and App Control, allowing consumers to personalize their audio experience. We are thrilled to unveil this new range during the global music festival, Make Music Day, celebrating the universal language of music.”

Headphone Design Option Specs Battery Life JBL TUNE Buds Bud-style headphones with an ergonomic fit ● 10mm driver ● Bluetooth 5.3 ● 4 Microphones ● Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient ● IP54 water and dust resistant 12 hours playback + 36 in case (10 + 30 with NC on) JBL TUNE Beam Closed type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit ● 6mm driver ● Bluetooth 5.3 ● 4 microphones ● IP54 water and dust resistant ● Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient 12 hours playback + 36 in case (10 + 30 with NC on)

Pricing

The JBL TUNE Buds and JBL TUNE Beam will be available at a launch price of 5,499 and 6,499, respectively. Both the TWS will be available in black, blue, and white colours.