Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro to launch with MIUI, Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 in India

Xiaomi is rumored to be launching its new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, in India in the near future. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset and run on Wear OS with a layer of MIUI on top.

Design and Specifications

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is said to feature a classic circular design with a stainless steel case and a rotating crown. It will have a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The smartwatch will be available in two colors: silver and black.

In addition to the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will also have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will also have a 500mAh battery, which is expected to provide up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Features

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is expected to come with a variety of features, including:

Advanced health tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking

GPS and NFC support

Support for Xiaomi Pay

A variety of watch faces and apps

MIUI on Wear OS

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be one of the first smartwatches to run on Wear OS with a layer of MIUI on top. MIUI is Xiaomi’s custom Android skin, and it is expected to bring a number of new features and customizations to Wear OS.

For example, MIUI on Wear OS is expected to include a new watch face store with a wider selection of watch faces to choose from. It is also expected to include new features for health tracking, fitness tracking, and smart home control.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is expected to be priced at around ₹25,000 in India. It is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is shaping up to be a promising new smartwatch for the Indian market. It has a powerful chipset, a large battery, and a variety of features. The addition of MIUI on Wear OS is also a nice touch, as it should bring a number of new customizations and features to the smartwatch.

We will have to wait and see how the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro performs when it is released, but it is definitely one to watch out for.