Xiaomi Watch 2 Leaks Early: Cheaper Wear OS Option Hits European Retailers

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartwatch, the Watch 2, has seemingly jumped the gun on its official unveiling, appearing for sale on European retail websites. This leak provides an early glimpse at the specifications and potential pricing of the device, which positions itself as a more budget-friendly option compared to the recently launched Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

Early listings suggest the Xiaomi Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixel resolution. However, unlike the stainless steel construction of the Pro model, the Watch 2 opts for a more affordable aluminum case. Color options appear limited to black and silver, with a matching TPU strap included.

The inclusion of the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset is a notable feature. This powerful processor, also found in the Pro model, ensures smooth performance and seamless integration with Wear OS. Users can expect access to the Google Play Store for a wide range of apps and functionalities, enhancing the smartwatch experience.

Essential health tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring are present, along with built-in GPS and 5 ATM water resistance. This suggests the Watch 2 caters to users seeking a smartwatch for basic fitness tracking and everyday wear.

Perhaps the most significant detail revealed by the early listings is the pricing. European retailers have listed the Xiaomi Watch 2 starting at €200, which undercuts the Watch 2 Pro’s launch price of €270 for the Bluetooth model by a significant margin. This positions the Watch 2 as a potentially attractive option for budget-conscious smartwatch buyers.

However, it’s important to note that Xiaomi has yet to officially announce the Watch 2. The early listings could be inaccurate or incomplete, and the final specifications, pricing, and availability could differ. Additionally, no official information exists regarding the launch date or regions where the Watch 2 will be available.

Overall, the early appearance of the Xiaomi Watch 2 on European retail sites offers an intriguing glimpse into a potential new smartwatch offering from the Chinese tech giant. With its seemingly affordable price tag and core features, the Watch 2 could be an interesting option for users seeking a value-oriented Wear OS smartwatch. However, with no official confirmation from Xiaomi, it’s best to wait for further announcements before drawing any definitive conclusions.