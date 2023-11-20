Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro Debuts with Vibrant Yellow Color and Familiar Hardware

Xiaomi has unveiled a new addition to its popular Redmi Note 13 series, the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The new smartphone brings a fresh color option to the lineup along with some minor design tweaks, while retaining the same hardware as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 13.

Key Highlights:

Xiaomi expands its Redmi Note 13 lineup with the introduction of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro sports a striking yellow color option and an enlarged camera island.

Internally, the Redmi Note 13R Pro shares the same hardware specifications as the standard Redmi Note 13.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately $280) in China.

Design and Display

The Redmi Note 13R Pro introduces a vibrant yellow color option, adding a splash of personality to the Redmi Note 13 series. The smartphone’s design also features an enlarged camera island that stretches across the back panel, giving it a more distinctive look compared to the standard Redmi Note 13.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro retains the same 6.67-inch OLED display as the Redmi Note 13, offering a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive viewing experience.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13R Pro shares the same hardware specifications as the Redmi Note 13. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This combination ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

Camera

The Redmi Note 13R Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front-facing camera housed within the punch-hole cutout in the display.

Battery and Charging

The Redmi Note 13R Pro draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. This ensures ample battery life for a full day of usage and quick recharging when needed.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 13R Pro is currently available for purchase in China for CNY 1,999 (approximately $280). There is no word yet on its global availability or pricing.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro offers a fresh color option and a slightly modified design, while retaining the same hardware specifications as the Redmi Note 13. It is a solid mid-range smartphone that provides a good balance of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities.