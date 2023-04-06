OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G announced with a 108MP camera: price, specifications

OnePlus has fulfilled its promise by launching the Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds in India. These devices are the latest mid-range offerings from OnePlus, following the release of their flagship models earlier this year, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The Nord CE 3 Lite is an upgrade to last year’s Nord CE 2 Lite, with significant improvements to the camera and fast charging capabilities. The Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a slightly larger 6.72-inch display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and support for 67W fast charging. To find out more about the prices and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2, read on.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, a 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a maximum brightness of 680 nits. The phone has 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is coupled with an Adreno GPU for graphics. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone comes with the OxygenOS custom skin based on Android 13 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, a 6P lens, EIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor that is used for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has been launched in India with two storage options: 8GB/128GB for INR 19,999 and 8GB/256GB for INR 21,999. The device comes in two color variants: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. The phone will be available for sale from April 11th on Amazon and the official OnePlus website.

Customers with ICICI bank cards can avail INR 1,000 bank discount on EMIs and net banking. Launch offers include early bird incentives, deals on OnePlus wearables, and free subscriptions to YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium.

In addition to the phone, the company also announced the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds which are priced at INR 2,999 and will soon be available on Amazon and the OnePlus website.