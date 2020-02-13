Soon after the unveiling of Mi 10-series in China, Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has come up with a teaser, hinting Indian arrival of the smartphone. If true, the device would be the company’s next flagship phone in India after Mi 5 that arrived almost four years back in the country.

Citing the Mi 10 launch in his tweet, Manu Kumar Jain mentioned- “we’re working hard to give you all first access to cutting edge smartphone technology in India.” And this does imply that the Chinese giant is planning to bring the Mi 10-series here in India.

Whoa!!😍

Here's #Mi10 with all the specs one can imagine in a smartphone – SD 865, #108MP 📸, 5G and more. Mi fans, we're working hard to give you all first access to cutting edge smartphone technology in India. Know what I mean?😉#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/d6r9ngn9JE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

Quoting the same tweet, he further specified that Xiaomi’s manufacturing facilities in the country are not as advanced to facilitate the production of such a high-end smartphone. Hence, the company will have to rely on importing all the units, which in turn will increase the overall price of the device.

However, making such a device requires state of the art facilities, which are not available in India. We will have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual. RT🔄 with #Mi10 if you want to see it in India. https://t.co/FbRGe4tvjL — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

As of now, there’s no concrete information regarding the launch date or what would be the pricing. Anyways, reports from XDA Developers suggests that the company has already started working on MIUI 11 builds of both the phones for the Indian market.

In China, the Mi 10 price starts at about Rs. 41,000 (3,999 yuan) for the base model while the Mi 10 Pro costs roughly Rs. 51,000 (4,999 yuan). The chances are that the phones will be priced similar to China, thereby offering competition to the upcoming OnePlus 8-series and iPhone 9.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specs & Features

The Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with curved edges, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The panel supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate besides 180Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, it touts a peak brightness of 1200 nits and holds 4,096 levels of brightness adjustment. The display has a punch hole to the top left corner and also supports the DC Dimming feature.

Powering the phone at its core is the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It’s coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage for snappier performance.

In the optics department, the Mi 10 Pro gets an optically stabilised 108-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.33-inch sensor size and eight-element lens. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel f/2.0 lens for portrait shots, an 8 megapixel f/2.0 telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom, and a 117-degree ultra-wide 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 lens. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel snapper up front.

Mi 10 Pro can also record up to 8K videos in a resolution of 7,680×4,320 pixels. And not only that, it has received a whopping 124 points for photography on DxOMark. This makes it the current best-rated smartphone in the photography department.

Amongst other specifications, the device features a massive 4,500mAh battery and supports 50W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Xiaomi has also included support for reverse wireless charging feature, rated at 10W. Connectivity options on the device include dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) and Wi-Fi 6 amongst other options.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specs & Features

The Xiaomi Mi 10, being the cheaper of the duo, still shares a lot of similarities with the Pro model. It has got the same 6.67-inch 90Hz curved AMOLED display with punch-hole and curved edges. And then, there’s Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, up to 12GB of RAM, wireless charging, and quad-camera setup.

While the Mi 10 retains the 108MP primary camera from the Pro, it gets a lower-res 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. In addition, it also trades in both the telephoto cameras for a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfie camera stays the same.

Interestingly, this one gets a larger 4,780mAh battery, compared to its elder brother. And while that’s a good thing, there’s a downgrade in terms of charging speed which maxes out at 30W. The 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging is still here, though.